Redmi Smart TV A65 has been launched in China as the latest entrant in the company's A series of smart TVs. Xiaomi announced the Redmi Smart TV A series last month and said that it will include sizes ranging from 32-inch to 65-inch. The 65-inch model has now been released for the Chinese market and comes with 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Smart TV A65 is quite slim and features narrow bezels all around. The smart TV runs on MIUI for TV.

Redmi Smart TV A65 price, availability

Redmi Smart TV A65 is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 28,300) and is currently on sale in China through JD.com and Xiaomi Youpin. As of now, Xiaomi has not shared information on the India pricing and availability for Redmi Smart TV A65.

Redmi Smart TV A65 specifications, features

As the name suggests, Redmi Smart TV A65 features a 65-inch display with 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution. It offers 178-degree field of view along with 60Hz refresh rate. You also get HDR support with Redmi Smart TV A65. The smart TV is powered by the 64-bit quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU and Mali G52 GPU with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB of storage. For connectivity, you get 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and IR support. There is a selection of ports including two HDMI ports (with ARC support on one), two USB ports, an S/PDIF port, and an AV port.

The audio is handled by two 8W speakers that support DTS-HD. Redmi Smart TV A65 runs MIUI for TV 3.0 and gives access to Mi app store as well as some pre-installed apps. The smart TV measures 1,457.7x840mm and weighs 17.4kg. It can be wall mounted as well.

