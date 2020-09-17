Technology News
  Redmi Smart TV A Series With Screen Sizes From 32 Inch to 65 Inch Announced

Redmi Smart TV A Series With Screen Sizes From 32-Inch to 65-Inch Announced

Redmi Smart TV A series will be offered in 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 September 2020 11:01 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi Smart TV

Redmi Smart TV A series will have minimal bezels all around

Highlights
  • Redmi Smart TV A series includes five models
  • The smart TV models will be up for pre-orders soon in China
  • Redmi Smart TV A series international availability is currently unclear

Redmi Smart TV A series has been made official by the Xiaomi sub-brand in China. The development was shared on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo by the official Redmi Smart TV account. The brand did not share any details about the smart TV models, except that there will be five screen sizes ranging from 32-inch to 65-inch. Further, the Weibo post states that pre-orders for the Redmi Smart TV A series will start soon, however, there is no actual date mentioned.

Xiaomi shared a poster announcing the new smart TV lineup on Weibo through its Redmi Smart TV handle. It shows five screen sizes with slim bezels and the same design aesthetic across the board. The poster also revealed that pre-orders for the new TV series will open soon via JD.com, Xiaomi Youpin, Xiaomi Mall, and other retailers. The Redmi Smart TV A series will include 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes.

While Xiaomi has not shared any specifications for the new TV series, all the models have the same design and slim bezels. The 32-inch model will presumably have a full-HD display while the 50-inch and above may come with 4K displays. The 43-inch model might be offered in either a full-HD or a 4K display. More information can be expected from the brand in the coming days. It is unclear if the Redmi Smart TV A series will make its way to markets outside China.

Xiaomi has previously launched a few smart TV models under its Redmi brand, Redmi Smart TV X series being the latest. The Redmi Smart TV X50, Redmi Smart TV X55, and Redmi Smart TV X65 models also have a bezel less design and boast of impressive features such as far-field voice recognition technology, Dolby Audio and DTS-HD, and Motion Compensation (MEMC).

It should be noted that none of the Redmi TV models have made their way to India yet and whether or not the new Redmi Smart TV A series will arrive here, remains to be seen.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi Smart TV A series, Redmi Smart TV
