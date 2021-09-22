Redmi Smart TV 32 and Smart TV 43 were launched in India on Wednesday. The new smart TVs are aimed to bring an “all-round entertainment” and offer features including Dolby Audio, IMDb integration, and Google Assistant support. The Redmi Smart TV models also carry Dolby 5.1 surround sound experience and run on the latest PatchWall skin. Xiaomi has bundled the new Redmi Smart TV models with a new Mi Remote that includes a dedicated Google Assistant button and features including Quick Mute and Quick Wake. Xiaomi pits the Redmi Smart TV 32 and 43 models against the likes of the OnePlus TV Y1 32 and 43 and Realme Smart TV 32 and 43.

Redmi Smart TV 32, Redmi Smart TV 43 price in India, availability

Redmi Smart TV 32 price in India has been set at Rs. 15,999, while the Redmi Smart TV 43 carries a price tag of Rs. 25,999. The new Redmi Smart TV models will be available for purchase in the country through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers. The TVs will go on sale starting the first day of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 and Diwali With Mi sales. Dates of these festive season sales are yet to be revealed, though.

To attract customers during the festive season, Xiaomi said during an online announcement that the Redmi Smart TV 32 and Smart TV 43 will be available with a special festive offer and price. Exact details will, however, be announced at a later stage.

Redmi Smart TV 32, Redmi Smart TV 43 specifications

On the specifications front, the Redmi Smart TV 32 and Redmi Smart TV 43 both run on Android TV 11 with PatchWall 4 on top out-of-the-box. The proprietary skin brings IMDb integration as well as features including Universal Search, Kids Mode, and Language Universe, among others. The TVs also include Xiaomi's Vivid Picture Engine and carry 20W speakers, along with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X support. Additionally, there is Dolby 5.1 surround sound for an enhanced audio experience. The Redmi Smart TVs also come with Chromecast built-in and have preloaded Google Assistant support.

The Redmi Smart TV 32 and Redmi Smart TV 43 both also include a new Mi Remote that comes with the dedicated Google Assistant button and carry features including Quick Mute that lets you mute the TV by double tapping the volume down key. The remote also includes a Quick Wake feature that is claimed to help turn on the TV in less than five seconds.

Redmi Smart TV 32 and Redmi Smart TV 43 come with a new Mi Remote

Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Wireless connectivity options on the new Redmi Smart TV models include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0. The TVs also include the latest Miracast app for casting Android devices to the large display. Further, there is an Auto Low Latency mode that is claimed to help reduce the latency rate when using the TVs with a game console.

The new Redmi Smart TV models' ports include two HDMI, two USB 2.0, an AV, 3.5mm headphone jack, Ethernet, and an antenna port.

In terms of a major distinction between the two models, the Redmi Smart TV 32 carries a 32-inch HD display, whereas the Redmi Smart TV 43 comes with a 43-inch full-HD screen. Both models include 16 million colours.

The Redmi Smart TV models come in an eco-friendly Eco-Packaging that can be transformed into a storing shelf or a cat house.