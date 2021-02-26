Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Redmi Max 86 inch Ultra HD TV with 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched

Redmi Max 86-inch Ultra HD TV with 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched

The massive Redmi Max TV is only available in China for now

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 26 February 2021 17:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Max 86-inch Ultra HD TV with 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched

Redmi Max 86-inch TV supports Dolby Vision and Atmos

Highlights
  • Redmi Max 86-inch TV has a max refresh rate of 120Hz
  • The TV supports HDR up to Dolby Vision format
  • There is HDMI 2.1 support on one of the three HDMI ports

Redmi Max 86-inch Ultra-HD LED TV has been launched in China alongside the Redmi K40 series of smartphones. Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi, known for its value-for-money and affordability-driven approach, offers a growing range of televisions in the company's home market of China, including the new large-screen LED TV launched at its most recent event. Redmi Max Ultra-HD (4K) TV is priced at CNY 7,999 (approximately Rs. 91,000) and is available only in China as of now.

Redmi Max 86-inch TV price, availability

Redmi Max 86-inch TV is available in just a single black colour option, and can be pre-ordered on the company's website by paying a deposit of CNY 100 (approximately Rs. 1,100). The television is priced at CNY 7,999 (approximately Rs. 91,000), representing excellent value for money, given the large size of the screen. Most large-screen televisions, particularly those sized around 75 inches, command a considerable premium in India and abroad.

For now, Redmi televisions aren't available in India yet, with Xiaomi focusing on its Mi brand for the TV range in the country, particularly on the more popular smaller screen sizes of 32 inches and 43 inches. The company recently launched the 55-inch Mi QLED TV 4K (Review) in India, priced at Rs. 54,999.

Redmi Max 86-inch TV specifications, features

Redmi Max 86-inch TV has an LED-backlit LCD screen with an Ultra HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution. HDR support on the television covers various formats including HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. The television has a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, which will be useful for next-generation console gamers. Various sound formats up to Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD are also supported on the TV, with a rated sound output of 25W.

The television is powered by a quad-core CPU and has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. As with Xiaomi televisions in China, Redmi Max 86-inch TV runs MIUI for TV 3.0 software, that supports wide selection of content and streaming services popular in China. There are three HDMI ports, of which one support HDMI 2.1 with the higher refresh rate of 120Hz, along with auto low-latency mode.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi Max TV 86 inch, Ultra-HD, 4K TV, 86-inch TV, Redmi Max TV 86 inch Features, Redmi Max TV 86 inch Price, Redmi Max TV, Redmi Max TV 86 inch Specifications, MIUI for TV, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Spotify Rolls Out Feature to Let Users Filter Liked Songs by Mood, Genre
Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the Best Phone Under Rs. 25,000?

Related Stories

Redmi Max 86-inch Ultra HD TV with 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG: New State Announced With Android, iOS Pre-Registration
  2. Redmi K40 May Launch as a Poco 5G Phone Globally
  3. BSNL Introduces Rs. 299, Rs. 399, Rs. 555 Broadband Plans: Report
  4. Vivo S9 Pre-Bookings Go Live Ahead of March 3 Launch
  5. WandaVision Episode 8 Recap: Ghosts of Wanda Maximoff’s Past
  6. PUBG Mobile 2 Could Release Next Week, India Launch Uncertain
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31s Sees a Price Cut in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy A32 4G With 90Hz Refresh Rate Display to Launch in India Soon
  9. iPhone 11 Was the Most Shipped Smartphone in 2020: Report
  10. Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+ Now Official With 120Hz Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer Aspire 7 Refreshed With AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU in India
  2. Redmi Max 86-inch Ultra HD TV with 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  3. Spotify Rolls Out Feature to Let Users Filter Liked Songs by Mood, Genre
  4. Samsung Galaxy M12 Reportedly Launching in India in March, Price Tipped
  5. Oppo Find X3 Series Price and Colour Options Surface Online, Tipped to Launch on March 11
  6. Xbox Series S Pre-Orders Return on Amazon, Flipkart; Series X to Start Shipping From April 16
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G With Android 11 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench
  8. Google Asked by INS to Compensate Indian Newspapers for Using Their Content
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31s Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 18,499
  10. Amazon Summer Appliance Fest Brings Impressive Discounts on ACs, Refrigerators, Coolers, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com