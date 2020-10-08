Redmi Soundbar Tipped to Launch in India Soon

Redmi will soon launch its first soundbar in India, claims a report. It is expected to be the same soundbar that the Xiaomi sub-brand had launched in China in May this year. Redmi has been consistently expanding its portfolio in India and the news comes just a day after Redmi launched two competitively-priced earphones in the country. The likely arrival of a new soundbar indicates that Redmi might also consider bringing its Smart TV A Series to the country that was launched in China last month.

The news of Redmi's new soundbar coming to India was first reported by 91mobiles, citing tipster Ishan Agarwal. While the report does not put a date to the expected launch, it speculates that the soundbar could arrive during the upcoming festive season. Both Amazon and Flipkart, however, have no mention of the product on their respective websites.

Redmi Soundbar price and specifications

Redmi's will be a budget soundbar. It was launched in China for CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,100). This will add yet another option to the hotly contested market for affordable soundbars in India and likely undercut Xiaomi's Mi soundbar (review) by quite a margin.

The pictures released by Redmi before the launch in China show the soundbar in a single black colour option with a matte-like finish. According to a report by Gizmochina, the soundbar has two 45x 80mm full-range speakers delivering a 30W total output. It's 78cmx6.4cmx6.3cm in dimensions and weighs around 1.5kg. The soundbar is likely to include S/PDIF and Aux ports for wired connections and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity.

