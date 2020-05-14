Technology News
  Realme TV 43 Inch Screen Size Confirmed by Packaging Image, Launch Could Be Soon

Realme TV 43-Inch Screen Size Confirmed by Packaging Image, Launch Could Be Soon

Realme’s first ever television is set to launch very soon.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 14 May 2020 13:07 IST
Realme TV 43-Inch Screen Size Confirmed by Packaging Image, Launch Could Be Soon

The Realme TV will reportedly come in a 43-inch screen size

  The Realme TV was recently spotted in its packaging in a warehouse
  • The image shows the screen size to be 43 inches
  Realme could be planning to launch its first TV in the coming weeks

Realme TV just got spotted in an image online that also gives away its screen size. We've been hearing of Chinese smartphone maker Realme getting into the business of televisions for some time now, and the product launch is imminent now as per a new report. Images of the Realme TV in its packaging in a warehouse have surfaced, suggesting that the television is ready to be shipped out. This could mean that the Realme TV is going to be launched in the coming weeks, and the latest image also all but confirms some of the expected features and specifications of the television.

The image, spotted and reported by MySmartPrice, shows multiple stacks of Realme TV units in a warehouse, seemingly ready to be shipped. The packaging of the televisions shows the product name clearly marked on the front, with the screen size of 108cm (43 inches) also visible on the box. This is in line with an earlier report that also detailed a screen size of 43 inches.

realme tv packaging mysmartprice Realme TV

The Realme TV was spotted in its packaging ready to be shipped
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

 

Also spotted in the image is a hazy Netflix logo on the box, suggesting that the TV will have some form of official Netflix support or optimisation beyond basic availability of the service on the TV. The report also added that Android TV and Google Assistant logos are also present on the packaging, showing what smart TV platform and voice assistant support will be on the TV.

At this size, it's possible that the Realme TV will be offered in full-HD and Ultra-HD resolution variants. The former will naturally be much more affordable and will appeal to budget buyers, while the Ultra-HD variant will be a bit more feature-filled and appeal to users who want better performance at a competitive price. While we don't know the pricing yet, it's likely that Realme will look to compete with the Mi TV range in terms of pricing.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme TV, Smart TV, Android TV
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly&nbspwritten about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do ...More
