Realme TV Models Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, 32-Inch Display Size Tipped

The Bluetooth SIG site lists the two Realme TV models to offer Bluetooth v5 support.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 April 2020 18:51 IST
Realme TV Models Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, 32-Inch Display Size Tipped

Realme TV remote control was spotted on Bluetooth SIG a few days ago

Highlights
  • CEO Madhav Sheth has said that Realme TV will launch in India first
  • Bluetooth SIG listing suggests two models are in the offing
  • 43-inch Realme TV model was been spotted earlier on BIS as well

Realme forayed into the fitness band segment earlier this year, and now it is looking to mark its footprint in the home entertainment space. Two new Realme LED TV variants were spotted on Bluetooth SIG hinting at a launch in the future. This comes after the Realme Smart TV remote control received Bluetooth certification a few days ago. CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the Realme TV will launch in India in the second quarter of 2020. The company had launched its first fitness band last month.

Two Realme LED TV models have been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification site, and the listing reveals that Realme may launch it in two display sizes – 43-inch and 32-inch. The site also reveals that the Realme LED TVs will offer Bluetooth v5 support. Apart from this, there is little information about the two alleged Realme LED TVs, but the 43-inch model was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) earlier this month.

Even the Realme Smart TV remote control listing on Bluetooth SIG didn't reveal much, except that it reiterates Bluetooth v5.0 support. Sheth has confirmed that India will be the first market to launch the Realme TV. The earlier reported BIS listing also suggests that the Realme TV may launch in a 55-inch screen size as well. With this new product line, Realme looks to give to competition to Xiaomi and its popular Mi TV range. For now, there is no word from Realme regarding a new product launch, and the company has suspended all new launches till the lockdown is over. We can expect Realme to make some announcement after the lockdown lifts and business operations return to normal.

Realme TV, Realme TV 32 Inch, Realme TV 43 Inch, Realme
Facebook Launches Experimental App on Apple Watch for 'Closest Friends'

Realme TV Models Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, 32-Inch Display Size Tipped
