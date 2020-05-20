Realme Smart TV is all set to launch in India on May 25, and ahead of that, the company has begun taking blind orders for the device. These customers are ensured a 100 percent chance of buying the Realme Smart TV, and will get a coupon of Rs. 500 as well. These coupons can be used to buy anything from Realme.com before June 30. The Realme Smart TV is teased to offer a bezel-less design, and come with a chroma boost picture engine that enables 400 nits of brightness.

The company has announced a Blind Order sale for the Realme Smart TV via its forums ahead of the launch. The sale is already live, and users have to pay Rs. 2,000 deposit to ensure a 100 percent chance to buy the product when it launches. The deposit can be paid on the company website before May 24. Customers will have to register on Realme.com to be eligible to participate in the Blind Order sale. Once the deposit is paid, users will then have to place an actual order once the product is launched. This balance amount has to be paid before May 31. This can be done by heading to ‘My Orders' and paying the due balance left.

Blind Order buyers will get a Rs. 500 coupon on June 1 into their account automatically. This coupon can be used on anything you order form the company site, given that it is priced above Rs. 5,000, thus it is not a massive enticement to order something before knowing its features or final price. The coupon will be valid till June 30. As mentioned, the last date for paying Blind Order deposits is May 24 midnight.

If a customer changes his mind about buying the Realme Smart TV after depositing the money for Blind Order, they will need to raise a request from their “My Order” section. This has to be done before May 31, and for those who fail to ask for a refund before the deadline, their chance to buy the Realme Smart TV will be forfeited and the deposit amount shall be refunded automatically within 5-7 working days.

Realme Smart TV pricing and availability details will be announced on May 25. Teasers suggest that the product will be powered by a 64-bit MediaTek processor, and it will have a four-speaker system with an output of 24W and support for Dolby Audio.

