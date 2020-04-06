Technology News
  Realme TV Could Come With 43 Inch Screen, According to an Alleged BIS Listing

Realme TV Could Come With 43-Inch Screen, According to an Alleged BIS Listing

Not much else is known about the upcoming Realme TV.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 6 April 2020 11:15 IST
Realme TV Could Come With 43-Inch Screen, According to an Alleged BIS Listing

Realme is expected to launch its first smart TV this year

  • Realme is widely expected to launch its first smart TV this year
  • The Realme TV is expected to have a starting size of 43 inches
  • There could be other size options as well

Chinese smartphone brand Realme has worked quickly and smartly to establish itself as a key player in the Indian smartphone market in a little less than two years since its launch. The company has also expanded to offer audio products and accessories apart from smartphones. The next step for the company is the smart television segment, and a listing on a certification website suggests that the upcoming Realme TV could be offered in a 43-inch screen size. There could be other screen sizes as well, which will be revealed when the Realme TV is launched later this year.

A listing spotted by Twitter user Mukul Sharma (better known as @stufflistings) through the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) shows alleged certification for an LED TV with the model name Realme TV 43. This is a fairly clear indication that the TV will have a 43-inch variant. The model number in the same listing is JSC55LSQL; the '55' in the model number further suggests that the top-end variant in the series could have a 55-inch screen.

Not much else is known about the Realme TV, except that it is scheduled to be launched in India in Q2 2020. However, this timeline could be affected due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in India; we still expect the television to be launched in India later in 2020 itself. The Realme TV was originally intended to be announced at MWC 2020, but the event was cancelled due to concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus.

Although no specifications are known for now, it's likely that the Realme TV series will feature Ultra-HD models with support for HDR. They will also be smart televisions running on either Android TV or a custom user interface, based on the Android platform.

Ali Pardiwala

Realme TV Could Come With 43-Inch Screen, According to an Alleged BIS Listing
