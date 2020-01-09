Realme TV could become a reality in 2020, Realme Chief Marketing Officer Xu Qi Chase reportedly hinted while speaking with the media following the launch of the Realme X50 5G in Beijing, China. The company is reportedly exploring various possibilities to enter the TV market with its smart TVs. This would make the competition tougher for its home-grown rival Xiaomi that has its Mi TV range, which already dominates the smart TV market in India. Realme TV launch is likely to happen sometime alongside the company's venturing into the market of connected devices.

CMO Xu Qi Chase at the sidelines of the Realme X50 5G launch in China revealed that Realme will launch its TV category in 2020, reports ITHome. Initially, the Shenzhen-based company was speculated to launch its first smart TV before at the end of 2019. It didn't make an official announcement, though.

The first Realme TV model is likely to have many similarities over what has been offered by Xiaomi through its Mi TV range, especially considering the historical records of the Oppo spin-off company that already giving a tough fight to its Chinese counterpart with various affordable smartphones. We can also safely expect the presence of Android TV to deliver a full-fledged smart TV experience along with a wide-enough app support.

Alongside its plans for the smart TV market, Realme is aiming to bring its offerings in Internet of Things (IoT) space and bring a range of connected devices. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth while speaking with Gadgets 360 in November specified the plans for bringing new connected devices.

Realme late last year launched the Realme Buds Air as its answer to Apple AirPods. Further, Sheth earlier on Thursday hinted at the launch of a fitness band that could debut as the Realme Fitness Band to take on Xiaomi's Mi Band family.

Founded in May 2018, Realme has made a predominance in the smartphone market with its range of affordable smartphones. The company last year, however, brought the Realme X2 Pro to go beyond the market of budget phones and take on the likes of OnePlus and Samsung that have a strong presence in the higher mid-range and premium smartphone segments.

Realme earlier this week also entered nascent space of 5G phones by launching the Realme X50 5G in China that carries a starting price of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,800). The smartphone also has the Realme X50 5G Master Edition that has a single configuration of 12GB RAM + 256GB storage with a price tag of CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 32,000).