Realme Smart TV Remote Control Gets Bluetooth Certification, Could Be Close to Launch

The Realme Smart TV is expected to have a starting screen size of 43 inches.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 13 April 2020 12:37 IST
Realme’s first smart TV was earlier expected to launch at MWC 2020

Highlights
  • Realme is expected to launch its first smart TV soon
  • The remote has cleared Bluetooth certification
  • The television will likely be an affordable option

Chinese smartphone and accessories maker Realme - formerly a sub-brand of Oppo - was expected to launch its first smart TV earlier this year, at MWC 2020. However, the cancellation of the trade show due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus meant that Realme had to push back its launch timeline. It now appears that the company is close to launching its first smart TV, with the remote control having received Bluetooth certification. This suggests that Realme could be preparing to launch the new television in the coming weeks.

A new report by MySmartPrice tips that a remote control from Realme has cleared Bluetooth certification. The listing page doesn't reveal too many details, apart from the fact that it runs on Bluetooth 5.0. With this certification in place, Realme could be preparing to launch the television soon. To recall, after the delay from the MWC 2020 launch, the company had confirmed it would be launching the Realme TV in India in Q2 2020, and the latest certification is in line with this.

India is a key market for Realme, and its first smart TV could largely be aimed at Indian consumers. An earlier report based on a BIS listing suggests that the Realme Smart TV series will come with a starting screen size of 43 inches, although the model number suggests that it could also be available in a 55-inch screen size. The company, known to be in fierce competition with Xiaomi, could price its first smart televisions starting at under Rs. 30,000.

With the coronavirus lockdown in India set to extend till the end of April (at least), Realme could be preparing to launch the Realme Smart TV series as soon as possible, although we could see an online product announcement before India availability is detailed. Not much else is known about the Realme TV series, but it's safe to expect these to be 4K HDR smart TVs with support for popular apps and streaming services.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Smart TV, televisions
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

OnePlus 8 Series High-Res Case Images Leak Ahead of Launch, OnePlus 8 Pro Retail Box, Live Image Spotted

