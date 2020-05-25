Technology News
Realme Smart TV Launched in India With Android TV and HDR10, Price Starts at Rs. 12,999

The Realme Smart TV is available in two sizes - 32-inch and 43-inch.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 25 May 2020 13:16 IST
Realme’s first smart television runs Android TV 9 Pie

Highlights
  • Realme has launched its first smart TV in India
  • The entry-level smart televisions take the competition to Xiaomi
  • The Realme Buds Air Neo and Watch were also unveiled

After plenty of speculation, rumours, and teasers, Realme has finally launched its first smart television in India. The Realme Smart TV is available in two screen sizes - 32-inch and 43-inch. With the Realme Smart TV launch, the Chinese electronics manufacturer is entering the the highly competitive budget smart television segment in India, where it will go up against brands such as Xiaomi, Vu, and Blaupunkt, to name a few.

Realme Smart TV price, availability

The Realme Smart TV 32-inch variant is priced at Rs. 12,999, while the 43-inch variant is priced at Rs. 21,999. The television will go on sale on June 2 at 12pm IST (noon), and will initially be available on Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme has announced that the television will soon also be available through offline retailers.

Realme Smart TV specifications

The Realme Smart TV is available in two sizes, with resolution depending on the size variant; the 32-inch Realme Smart TV has a resolution of 1366x768 pixels (HD-Ready) while the 43-inch variant has a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels (full-HD). Apart from the screen size and resolution, the two variants have the same specifications and features. The Realme Smart TV runs on Android TV 9 Pie, with access to the Google Play Store for Android TV. Some apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, come pre-installed on the television.

Other specifications on the Realme Smart TV include a peak brightness of 400 nits, support for HDR up to the HDR10 standard, 1GB RAM, and 8GB of internal storage for apps. The television is powered by the MediaTek MSD6683 processor; MediaTek is widely considered to produce the best chipsets for smart televisions, and this will help with performance on the Realme Smart TV.

For sound, the Realme TV uses a four-speaker system with 24W of rated sound output. The speaker system has two full-range drivers and two tweeters, thereby promising better and more detailed sound. There is also support for Dolby Audio and Bluetooth 5.0.

The launch event also saw the launch of the Realme Watch and Realme Buds Air Neo true wireless earphones, priced at Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 2,999 respectively. Realme's expanding portfolio and product launch plans closely resemble that of Xiaomi, which also has a varied product range that goes far beyond smartphones.

Realme's first televisions in India sensibly come in the two most popular size variants and prices, giving the company access to a large and price-sensitive market that it will hope to win over with its competitive pricing. The company will compete against established players in the online segment, including Xiaomi, Vu, and Blaupunkt, which all produce affordable smart televisions priced at under Rs. 20,000. Realme's focus on stock Android TV, and its growing presence in the smartphone market will help build brand and product awareness for its televisions.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Smart TV, Android TV, Realme Smart TV Price in India, Realme Smart TV 32 Inch Price in India, Realme Smart TV 43 Inch Price in India, Realme Smart TV 32 Inch Specifications, Realme Smart TV 43 Inch Specifications, Realme Smart TV Specifications
Realme Smart TV Launched in India With Android TV and HDR10, Price Starts at Rs. 12,999
