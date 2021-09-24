Technology News
  Realme Smart TV Neo 32 inch With Dolby Audio Launched in India at Rs. 14,999

Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch With Dolby Audio Launched in India at Rs. 14,999

Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch price will go on sale from October 3 via Realme.com and Flipkart.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 September 2021 14:14 IST
Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch With Dolby Audio Launched in India at Rs. 14,999

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch gets a bezel-less design for the LED display

Highlights
  • Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch gets a Chroma Boost picture engine
  • It gets 20W dual speakers with Dolby Audio support
  • Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch has Wi-Fi connectivity with a 2.4GHz band

Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch was launched in India on Friday. The newest Realme TV model comes with a bezel-less design for the LED display that is also TUV Rheinland certified for low blue light. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor. The Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch sports 20W dual speakers with Dolby Audio support. It also features Realme's Chroma Boost picture engine that is said to enhance picture quality. The new Realme TV bears a couple of HDMI ports, a USB port, and more.

Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch price in India

The Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch is priced at Rs. 14,999. It will be available to purchase via Realme's website, Flipkart, and offline stores starting October 3 at 12pm IST (noon). The smart TV will be available in a sole Black colour option.

The Realme Smart TV Neo will be offered with a Rs. 350 discount when purchasing via the MobiKwik wallet.

Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch specifications

The smart TV from Realme features a bezel-less 32-inch display and has TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor that is built on a 64-bit architecture with ARM Cortex-A35 CPU and Mali 470 GPU. The processor supports a Chroma Boost picture engine that is said to enhance the picture quality along with improving the brightness, colour, contrast, and clarity.

For audio, the Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch features 20W dual speakers with support for Dolby Audio that is said to reproduce a crystal clear sound quality. Connectivity options include 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, two HDMI ports, a USB Type-A port, an AV port, and a LAN port. It also features CC Cast that enables users to play mobile games or stream videos from their smartphones or tablets onto the TV.

The Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch comes with the YouTube, Hungama, and Eros Now apps preinstalled. The TV runs its own smart TV OS, and not Android TV.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch With Dolby Audio Launched in India at Rs. 14,999
