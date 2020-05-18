Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Realme TV Teaser Confirms MediaTek Processor, Dolby Audio in Upcoming Television: Key Features and Specifications Revealed

Realme TV Teaser Confirms MediaTek Processor, Dolby Audio in Upcoming Television: Key Features and Specifications Revealed

The teaser shows a bezel-less design for the television

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 18 May 2020 13:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme TV Teaser Confirms MediaTek Processor, Dolby Audio in Upcoming Television: Key Features and Specifications Revealed

The Realme TV is set to launch in India on May 25

Highlights
  • The Realme TV launch is scheduled for May 25
  • Earlier teasers suggest that the TV could have a 43-inch screen
  • The TV will be powered by a Mediatek processor

Realme TV specifications and features have been revealed with a new teaser from the company. After multiple leaks and teasers, Realme has finally confirmed the launch of its first television on May 25. The Realme TV is the company's first television globally, and will be launched in India first. A new teaser posted by Realme on its website reveals some key details about the Realme TV, including features and specifications. Not all details have been revealed about the upcoming television though, and we'll have to stay tuned to the launch for the full list of details as well as the pricing.

The teaser on the company's website reveals important details about the Realme TV, including the audio capabilities and the processor powering the TV. The company has shown off some product shots of the television, revealing a ‘bezel-less design' - more accurately defined as having thin borders around the screen to maximise screen size while keeping the TV relatively compact. There is also Chroma Boost Picture Engine for image processing, and up to 400 nits of brightness.

Powering the TV is a 64-bit MediaTek processor, widely considered to be the leading processor manufacturer for smart TVs. The processor has a Cortex A53 CPU and Mali-470 GP3 GPU. For audio, the Realme TV will have a four-speaker system with an output of 24W, and support for Dolby Audio. Finally, a teaser on the page suggests some kind of voice command integration on the Realme TV, more details of which will be revealed on May 20. The full details will of course be revealed when the TV is launched on May 25.

While the screen size is yet to be confirmed by Realme, earlier reports and leaks suggest that the television could have a screen size of 43 inches. It's likely that it will be a 4K TV, although there could be a more affordable variant with a full-HD resolution as well. Realme will also look to price the TV competitively to take on Xiaomi, which has a strong position in the India market thanks to its Mi TV range of smart televisions.

Mi TV 4X vs Vu Cinema TV: Which is the best budget TV in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme TV, Smart Tv
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly&nbspwritten about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do ...More
Oppo Suspends Operations at Greater Noida Plant After 6 Workers Test COVID-19 Positive
Swiggy Lays Off 1,100 Employees, Shuts Down Cloud Kitchens to Mitigate Coronavirus Impact

Related Stories

Realme TV Teaser Confirms MediaTek Processor, Dolby Audio in Upcoming Television: Key Features and Specifications Revealed
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Impressions
  2. Realme TV Teaser Reveals Key Features and Specifications of Upcoming Television
  3. Nokia 6.3 May Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
  4. OnePlus 8 Will Go on Sale Today at 2pm on Amazon
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow at 12 Noon
  6. TikTok Asked to Take Down Faizal Siddiqui Video
  7. Mi 10 Goes on Sale via Amazon, Mi Store: All You Need to Know
  8. Redmi 10X With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, 5G Support to Launch on May 26
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  10. Realme Narzo 10 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications
  2. Huawei Says 'Survival' at Stake After US Chip Restrictions
  3. GTA Online Services Went Down Due to "Extremely High Player Volumes" Caused by Epic Store Sale
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  5. Amazfit Ares Teased to Offer Multiple Watch Faces, 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitoring, VO2 Max Measurement
  6. Redmi 10X With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, 5G Support to Launch on May 26
  7. Amazfit Parent Huami Reportedly Developing Self-Disinfecting Mask Called Aeri
  8. SoftBank Racks Up Losses as Vision Fund Investments Plunge
  9. BSNL 6 Paisa Cashback Offer for Landline Calls Extended Till May 31
  10. TikTok Asked to Take Down Faizal Siddiqui Video Accused of ‘Glorifying’ Acid Attack
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com