Realme Smart TVs to Launch in India in Q2 2020, Realme Fitness Band Features Revealed

Sheth has also given a glimpse of the Realme fitness band’s USB plug-in and charge design, aside from teasing the launch of a smart speaker.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 22 February 2020 14:47 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube / Trakin Tech

Realme had originally planned to launch the Realme TV at MWC 2020

Highlights
  • Realme TVs will pair with the Realme Link hub app
  • Realme’s fitness band will connect directly with a USB port for charging
  • It will be available in a trio of colours, including black and yellow

Realme is planning to launch not one, but multiple smart TVs in India. The revelation comes from none other than Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, who recently appeared in a YouTube video. Aside from teasing the launch of Realme TVs in India, he also gave a glimpse of the Realme Link app that will act as a central hub for accessing all Realme-branded IoT devices as well as wearables. Moreover, the Realme executive gave us a detailed look at the design of Realme's upcoming fitness band and revealed some of its features as well.

In an online interview with a tech YouTuber, Sheth announced that Realme TVs will be launched in India in Q2 2020, and likely in April if all necessary regulatory approvals are received. While he did not reveal any of the upcoming Realme smart TVs' features, he did mention that it can be controlled via the freshly announced Realme Link app. The app will act as a universal control hub for all Realme IoT devices, including the Realme smart TV, fitness band, and more. The interface of the app showcased on the video looks a lot like Xiaomi's Mi Home app for controlling smart home devices.

 

Realme CMO India Francis Wang also shared a cryptic tweet, teasing the launch of a new product. However, the words “Real Sound. Real Design. Real Clarity” strongly suggest that product being teased is a smart TV. In another tweet, Wang shared an image of Sheth leaning against a container housing an unannounced Realme product, that would be opened in March. In his video interview, Sheth confirmed that the container houses the company's upcoming Realme TVs.

Sheth was seen wearing the black variant of Realme's upcoming fitness band, which appears to have a curved display. The Realme executive revealed that the wearable device features a colour OLED display and will come equipped with a heart rate sensor. More notably, he showcased the plug-and-charge design of the upcoming fitness band. Users just need to remove one half of the strap and plug the main body of Realme's fitness band into a USB port for charging. The implementation is similar to what we've come across on the Honor Band 5i.

He added that the Realme fitness band will come in a trio of colours. The black and yellow variants have already been spotted, but the third variant remains a mystery. Lastly, Sheth also divulged that the company has a smart speaker in the pipeline too. However, he did not mention when it will go official. We expect to hear more about Realme's new and upcoming products at its February 24 launch event, which is where the Realme X50 Pro 5G flagship phone will break cover.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Smart TV, Madhav Sheth
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
