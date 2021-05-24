Technology News
  Realme Smart TV 4K With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to Launch in India on May 31

Realme Smart TV 4K With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to Launch in India on May 31

Realme’s latest television range will support Ultra-HD HDR content.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 24 May 2021 12:41 IST
Realme Smart TV 4K With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to Launch in India on May 31

The Realme Smart TV 4K will be available in 50-inch and 43-inch sizes

Highlights
  • Realme is set to launch its new TVs in India on May 31
  • The new range will be available in two sizes — 43 inches and 50 inches
  • The May 31 event will also see the launch of Realme X7 Max 5G phone

Realme Smart TV 4K range will be launching in India on May 31 alongside the Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone. The new smart TV range is the third major television launch from Realme following the Realme Smart TV and Realme Smart SLED TVs series. And, as the name suggests, the new TV models will feature Ultra-HD HDR screens. Although not much is known about the upcoming televisions right now, Realme has teased some basic features and specifications including Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, as well as the size options for the new TVs.

The company has provided a basic teaser that confirms the launch date of the new television range as May 31. Some other details have also been revealed through the teaser, including the size options for the TV range and some features it will support. The Realme Smart TV 4K range will be available in two sizes — 50 inches and 43 inches — with both options having Ultra-HD resolution with HDR support up to the Dolby Vision format. There will also be Dolby Atmos audio, along with support for Dolby Cinema and a voice assistant.

No other details are mentioned in the teaser, like the smart TV platform or the type of screen technology in use, but it can be assumed that these will be LED televisions running Android TV software. Realme has gone with Android TV for its previous two launches and there's no reason to believe that the company will change things around this time. The design of the TV in the teaser shows slim borders around the screen and a two-point stand for table-mounting as well.

The Realme Smart TV 4K range is set to launch alongside the Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone on May 31. The upcoming smartphone is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. As the name suggests, the smartphone will also support 5G connectivity, which will be useful to have when mobile network operators roll out the next-generation mobile connectivity standards in India.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Ali Pardiwala


 
 

