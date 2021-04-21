Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Realme Smart TV 4K 43 Inch With Slim Bezels Teased by Company CEO, Could Launch Next Month

Realme Smart TV 4K 43-Inch With Slim Bezels Teased by Company CEO, Could Launch Next Month

Realme Smart TV 4K could come with SLED technology that is currently present on the company's 55-inch offering.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 April 2021 12:41 IST
Realme Smart TV 4K 43-Inch With Slim Bezels Teased by Company CEO, Could Launch Next Month

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @MadhavSheth1

Realme Smart TV 4K 43-inch could launch next month

Highlights
  • Realme Smart TV 4K 43-inch does not have a release date yet
  • Company CEO Madhav Sheth shared the development on Twitter
  • Realme Smart TV 4K 43-inch will have slim bezels

Realme Smart TV 4K 43-inch has been teased by the company. Company CEO Madhav Sheth shared the news through a tweet with only a small image of the TV itself and no other details except for the name. Currently, Realme offers three Smart TV models in India and none of them fill the 4K 43-inch segment which gives the upcoming TV a place to fit in. Realme has not shared pricing or availability for Realme Smart TV 4K 43-inch yet.

As mentioned previously, Realme currently offers three models in India including Realme Smart TV 32-inch that has an HD-ready display, Realme Smart TV 43-inch that comes with a full-HD display, and Realme Smart TV SLED that comes with a 55-inch 4K display. Now as per Sheth's tweet, a new TV that is 43-inch in size and has 4K resolution will be unveiled in India in the near future. The image in the tweet shows a TV with extremely slim bezels on the top and sides.

Realme Smart TV 43-inch could come with SLED technology that is present in the company's 55-inch offering. There could be multiple TVs including a 50-inch model coming next month, as teased by Sheth. Last week, in a reply to a Twitter user's tweet asking about a 49-inch or 50-inch TV, Sheth said “How about next month?” indicating that Realme plans on bringing multiple TV sizes to India sometime next month.

Realme is planning on launching its first MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC-powered smartphone in India “very soon.” While the company did not reveal which phone it will bring to the country, it is believed to be Realme GT Neo that was launched in China last month. It is powered by the Dimensity 1200 SoC and comes with impressive specifications such as 120Hz refresh rate, triple rear cameras, 5G, and 65W fast charging support.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Smart TV 4K 43 inch, Realme Smart TV, Realme
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Best Fitness Apps, Gadgets, and Gear? Here’s What People Are Talking About
Samsung Galaxy A22 Design Tipped Through Purported Case Renders
Realme Smart TV 4K 43-Inch With Slim Bezels Teased by Company CEO, Could Launch Next Month
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Watch Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  2. Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) Launched in India
  3. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  4. NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Historic Flight Successful
  5. Grofers CEO Says 600,000 Users Readied Carts for Checkout Fearing Lockdown
  6. 300-Million-Year-Old Godzilla Shark Has a New, Official Name
  7. Watch the First Trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi
  8. iPad Pro With Apple’s M1 SoC and 5G Connectivity Launched
  9. Apple AirTags With UWB Tech Launched to Help Keep a Track of Your Devices
  10. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Hints at Imminent Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple AirTags Trackers Can Be Found Using NFC-Enabled Android and iOS Smartphones
  2. Samsung Galaxy A22 Design Tipped Through Purported Case Renders
  3. Apple AirTags Trackers With UWB Tech Launched, iPhone 12 Series Gets New Purple Colour
  4. Realme Smart TV 4K 43-Inch With Slim Bezels Teased by Company CEO, Could Launch Next Month
  5. Money Heist Season 5, The Witcher Season 2 Slated for Second Half of 2021
  6. Facebook Messenger Users Hit by Scammers in Over 80 Countries: Report
  7. Vivo Phones With Model Numbers V2066A and V2069A Spotted on TENAA Certification Site, Specifications Tipped
  8. Poco M2 Reloaded Will Be Unveiled Through Tweets, No Virtual Event Planned Due to Pandemic
  9. Grofers CEO Says Lockdown Fears on Tuesday Drove Spike in Carts for Grocery Delivery
  10. Twitter Expands Engineering Team in India, Hiring for Several Positions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com