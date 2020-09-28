Realme Smart TV SLED 4K has been tipped to cost Rs. 69,999 in India by a known tipster. Recently, Realme shared that it will soon be unveiling the “world's first” 4K smart TV using SLED technology in India. The TV will come with high colour accuracy and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification to avoid stress on the eyes while viewing. Realme has not shared a release date for the Realme Smart TV SLED 4K yet.

As per a tweet by known tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Realme Smart TV SLED 4K with 55-inch display could be priced at Rs. 69,999. Agarwal shared an image of the packaging that has the model number “RMV2001 SLED TV 55” and price on it. The company has not shared when it plans to release the smart TV in the country.

Realme has worked with chief scientist of SPD Technology, John Rooymans, to develop the SLED technology. It will have 108 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The company claims that the NTSC value of SLED is much better than standard LEDs and even some QLEDs, giving the Realme Smart TV SLED 4K the ability to deliver more colours for a vivid visual experience, as per the company.

The company has not shared a lot of information about the TV itself and all we know is that has a 4K resolution and a screen size of 55 inches. With the recent packaging leak, it can be expected that the Realme Smart TV SLED 4K will be launched in the country soon.

Currently, Realme has a 43-inch and a 32-inch smart TV available in the market. The two models use LED displays and run on Android TV platform. The 43-inch variant is priced at Rs. 22,999 while the 32-inch model is priced at Rs. 13,999.

