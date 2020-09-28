Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Realme Smart TV SLED 4K Price in India Tipped, May Launch Soon

Realme Smart TV SLED 4K Price in India Tipped, May Launch Soon

Realme Smart TV SLED 4K will come with TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification to avoid stress on the eyes.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 September 2020 18:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Smart TV SLED 4K Price in India Tipped, May Launch Soon

Realme Smart TV SLED 4K has a 55-inch screen

Highlights
  • Realme Smart TV SLED 4K to launch in India soon
  • It may be priced at Rs. 69,999
  • Realme Smart TV SLED 4K has 108 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut

Realme Smart TV SLED 4K has been tipped to cost Rs. 69,999 in India by a known tipster. Recently, Realme shared that it will soon be unveiling the “world's first” 4K smart TV using SLED technology in India. The TV will come with high colour accuracy and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification to avoid stress on the eyes while viewing. Realme has not shared a release date for the Realme Smart TV SLED 4K yet.

As per a tweet by known tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Realme Smart TV SLED 4K with 55-inch display could be priced at Rs. 69,999. Agarwal shared an image of the packaging that has the model number “RMV2001 SLED TV 55” and price on it. The company has not shared when it plans to release the smart TV in the country.

Realme has worked with chief scientist of SPD Technology, John Rooymans, to develop the SLED technology. It will have 108 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The company claims that the NTSC value of SLED is much better than standard LEDs and even some QLEDs, giving the Realme Smart TV SLED 4K the ability to deliver more colours for a vivid visual experience, as per the company.

The company has not shared a lot of information about the TV itself and all we know is that has a 4K resolution and a screen size of 55 inches. With the recent packaging leak, it can be expected that the Realme Smart TV SLED 4K will be launched in the country soon.

Currently, Realme has a 43-inch and a 32-inch smart TV available in the market. The two models use LED displays and run on Android TV platform. The 43-inch variant is priced at Rs. 22,999 while the 32-inch model is priced at Rs. 13,999.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Smart TV SLED 4K, Realme Smart TV SLED 4K price
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More

Related Stories

Realme Smart TV SLED 4K Price in India Tipped, May Launch Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme’s New Q-Series Phone Launching on October 13: Report
  2. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Complete Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 With 7,040mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Teased, Coming Soon
  5. Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 Tipped to Launch in November
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Teased, Coming Soon
  7. Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve India Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Realme Narzo 20A First Impressions
  9. Jio Blocking Twitch Streams During IPL 2020 Cricket Matches, Users Report
  10. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 5G India Launch Teased, Company Also Likely to Unveil Smart TV and Other Appliances
  2. Realme Smart TV SLED 4K Price in India Tipped, May Launch Soon
  3. Uber Gets Back London Licence After Winning Court Challenge
  4. Apple Suppliers Foxconn, Wistron, Pegatron Said to Commit $900 Million to India Smartphone Incentive Plan
  5. Mi TV Lux 82-Inch, Mi TV Lux 82-Inch Pro Televisions With MEMC Technology Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 With 10.4-Inch Display, Quad Speakers Launched in India
  7. Vivo V20 Series Tipped to Launch in India on October 12
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 With Enhanced Durability Launched: Specifications
  9. Oppo A33 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Sony India Diwali Sale Starting October 5, Will Offer Discounts on God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, More: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com