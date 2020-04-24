Technology News
  Realme Android TV Reportedly Gets Google's Stamp of Approval, India Launch Imminent

Realme Android TV Reportedly Gets Google’s Stamp of Approval, India Launch Imminent

Realme will most likely make an announcement only after the lockdown

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 24 April 2020 15:25 IST
Realme Android TV Reportedly Gets Google's Stamp of Approval, India Launch Imminent

Realme’s Android TV could launch soon

Highlights
  • Realme TV reportedly gets certified by Google
  • If true, it will run Android TV
  • Realme could announce this once the lockdown in India ends

The ongoing pandemic has certainly put a damper on Realme's upcoming product launches but it seems as though we're in for some big announcements, post lockdown. We know for a fact that Realme's upcoming smart TV will debut in India first and we've been hearing rumours about the different size variants it would come in. Today, we have another confirmation, if the report is true, that Realme's TVs will be Android TVs, as Google certified them recently. This comes as to no surprise obviously as most budget smart TVs in the market are Android TVs. The Realme TV or whatever it ends up being called, will most likely compete with Xiaomi's Mi TV line.

The information comes via a tweet from Android TV guide (@androidtv_rumor), that has managed to get its hands on a screenshot of a listing of supposed upcoming Android TV devices. One of the cropped screen grabs mentions Realme and India, along with a codename “ikebukuro.” Another screen grab shows a list of what look like, upcoming TV models, with their retail name, the country of launch, device codename, model number and the processor it will be using. The tweet suggests that the Realme TV would be made by ChangHong, which is the second largest manufacturers of TVs in China, according to Wikipedia.

The TV reportedly has a MStar T16 processor. We couldn't find any information about this particular SoC on Google but MStar is known to make SoC's for televisions, so it could be credible.

Realme's televisions have been making an appearance in other places too. Recently, a 43-inch and 32-inch models were spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website and a few days before that, a supposed Realme smart TV remote. We've also seen some alleged BIS listings a month ago, suggesting that the TV could launch soon.

If the government lifts the lockdown on May 3, we could get more details from Realme about when these TVs might actually launch in the market.

Comments

Further reading: Realme, Realme TV, Google, Android TV
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

