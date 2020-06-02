Technology News
Realme to Launch 55-Inch TVs in India Soon

This will be the third TV model from Realme

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 2 June 2020 18:24 IST
Realme to Launch 55-Inch TVs in India Soon

Realme 55-Inch TV to launch in India soon

Highlights
  • Realme CEO hints at 55-inch TV launch
  • Realme currently has 32-inch and 43-inch models on sale
  • Details about the 55-inch model are currently unknown

Realme could launch a new 55-inch TV soon, the company's CEO hinted in an interview. The Chinese smartphone maker recently made headlines by launching two smart TVs in the Indian market. The company launched a 32-inch and a 43-inch television, priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 21,999 respectively. The Realme 32-inch TV offers HD resolution of 1366x768 pixels, while the bigger 43-inch model sports full-HD 1920x1080 pixels resolution. The televisions went on sale recently and according to Realme, were sold out in 10 minutes.

In an interview with IANS, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth mentioned that the company is working to bring a 55-inch Realme TV to the market. He said, “Our exploration to offer smarter TVs has just started, and we won't settle at these two sizes. The 55-inch TV is considered as premium and flagship size for TVs, so Realme is preparing to launch a brand new 55-inch TV to give users more ground-breaking experiences."

Other details about the Realme 55-inch TV are currently unknown.

The CEO also mentioned in a tweet that over 15,000 units of the two televisions were sold in the current sale, which took place on Flipkart and the Realme website. Next, the Realme Watch is scheduled to go on its first-ever sale at noon on June 5, and the Realme Narzo 10A goes back on sale alongside the Realme Watch.

Comments

Realme, Realme TV, Realme TV 55 Inch
Aditya Shenoy Aditya Shenoy writes reviews smartphones, wearables, headphones and speakers for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. Aditya is a reviewer for Gadgets 360 and has written extensively about smartphones, software updates, and upcoming devices. Aditya is available on Twitter at @adishenoy, and you can mail him at adityashenoy@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
