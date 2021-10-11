Technology News
  Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick Set to Launch in India on October 13, Key Specifications Confirmed

Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick Set to Launch in India on October 13, Key Specifications Confirmed

Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick will support HDMI 2.1 and HDR10+.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 11 October 2021 14:11 IST
Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick Set to Launch in India on October 13, Key Specifications Confirmed

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 4K Smart Google TV stick will support leading streaming platforms and other apps

Highlights
  • Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick will be unveiled alongside the GT Neo 2
  • Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick will run Google TV out-of-the-box
  • Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick will support Google Assistant

Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick, the first streaming device from the Chinese company is all set to hit the Indian market on October 13. The device will be launched in the country through a virtual event that will be held on Realme's official channels. Based on the Android platform, Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick will support all leading streaming apps. It will run on Google TV instead of Android TV and will offer 4K resolution at 60fps streaming capabilities. The latest TV accessory will be unveiled alongside the Realme GT Neo 2 smartphone and a bunch of new Realme products.

A dedicated microsite on Realme's website reveals that the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick will be launched in India on October 13 at 12:30pm IST at a virtual event streamed live via the company's YouTube and Facebook channels. The microsite also hints at the key specifications of the upcoming Google TV streaming device. The price of Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick is not known as of now. On the microsite, the TV stick is shown in Black colour and it doesn't include any information about the bundled remote.

Realme last week announced that the India launch of Realme GT Neo 2 will take place on October 13 alongside other offerings such as Realme Brick Bluetooth Speaker, Realme smartphone gaming accessories, and Realme Buds Air 2 in Closer Green colourway.

The new Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick will support HDMI 2.1 and HDR10+. It will come with Google Assistant support that allows users to check weather forecasts, set reminders, and interact with their smart TV. The streaming device comes with inbuilt entertainment platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Google Play Games, and more that give users access to all their content in one place.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick, Realme, Realme 4K Smart Google TV Specifications, Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick Features, Realme GT Neo 2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Blue Origin Delays Star Trek Actor William Shatner's Space Flight Due to Anticipated Winds
Shang-Chi Box Office Storms Past $400 Million, Even Without China’s Help
Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick Set to Launch in India on October 13, Key Specifications Confirmed
