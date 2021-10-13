Realme has launched a bunch of products on Wednesday. The fresh lineup includes Realme 4K Smart Google TV stick, Realme Buds Air 2 in Closer Green colour option, Realme Brick Bluetooth speaker, Realme Cooling Back Clip Neo, Realme Type-C SuperDart Game cable, and Realme Mobile Game Trigger. These products were launched alongside the Indian model of Realme GT Neo 2. Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick supports 4K streaming at 60fps along with HDR10+. Realme Brick Bluetooth speaker sports 20W Dynamic Bass Boost drivers.

Realme 4K Smart Google TV stick price in India, availability

The new Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick is priced at Rs. 3,999 but will be available to purchase for Rs. 2,999 during the Realme Festive Days sale that begins October 16. The TV stick will be available to purchase via the official website, Flipkart, and official offline stores but Realme didn't mention the date on which it will be available to purchase.

Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick specifications

The TV stick from Realme runs on Google's new TV platform, simply known as Google TV. It comes with Google Assistant and Chromecast integration. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and HDMI 2.1 port. Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick packs a quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 CPU paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage.

Realme Brick Bluetooth speaker, Realme Buds Air 2 price in India, availability

The Realme Brick Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs. 2,999 and will be offered for Rs. 2,499 during the Realme Festive Days sale. It will be available to purchase through the official website and offline stores starting October 18 at 12pm IST. Realme Buds Air 2's Closer Green colour option will retail for Rs. 3,299 but will be offered for Rs. 2,599 during the sale.

Realme Brick Bluetooth speaker, Realme Buds Air 2 specifications

The new Bluetooth speaker from Realme has 20W Dynamic Bass Boost drivers, a 14-hour playback time, IPX5 rating for water resistance, and two Extra Bass Radiators. Realme Buds Air 2 were initially launched in February and feature active noise cancellation, 10mm dynamic drivers, and transparency mode for hear-through.

Realme Mobile Game Trigger, Realme Cooling Back Clip Neo, Realme Type-C SuperDart Game cable price in India, availability

Realme Mobile Game Trigger will retail for Rs. 699, Realme Cooling Back Clip Neo is priced at Rs. 999, and the Realme Type-C SuperDart Game cable will be available for Rs. 599. All three gaming accessories will be available to purchase starting October 18 at 12pm IST (noon) via Realme's website and offline stores.

Realme Mobile Game Trigger, Realme Cooling Back Clip Neo, Realme Type-C SuperDart Game cable specifications

The three new gaming accessories from Realme are said to improve users' mobile gaming experience. The Mobile Game Trigger has physical buttons for latency-free control, gaming mouse touch, and can be attached through a quick-click feature. The Cooling Back Clip Neo can operate silently, has rapid cooling, and semiconductor enhanced heat dissipation. The Realme Type-C SuperDart Game cable has a 7.6mm elbow design and supports 65W SuperDart fast charging as well.