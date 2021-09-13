Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Realme 4K Google TV Stick Streaming Device Said to Launch During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021

Realme 4K Google TV Stick Streaming Device Said to Launch During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021

Realme 4K Google TV streaming stick was spotted in Flipkart Big Billion Days sale promotions.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 13 September 2021 15:45 IST
Realme 4K Google TV Stick Streaming Device Said to Launch During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021

Realme 4K Google TV stick will be among the new launches of Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Highlights
  • Flipkart has teased its Big Billion Days sale
  • Realme 4K Google TV Stick will be the brand’s first streaming device
  • Amazon recently launched Fire TV Stick 4K Max in India for Rs. 6,499

Realme 4K Google TV stick, the first streaming device from the brand, is reportedly making its way to the market soon. Realme is said to be launching the Realme 4K Google TV stick in India during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2021. The e-commerce site hasn't revealed the dates yet but has started teasing the annual sale and what to expect from it. Flipkart has previewed some products that would be available for purchase during the Big Billion Days sale this year.

The upcoming launch of the Realme 4K Google TV Stick was first spotted among Flipkart promotions by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) and posted on Twitter. As the name suggests, the first streaming device from the brand will support 4K resolution and run the Google TV interface. According to the Flipkart teaser, the Realme 4K Google TV Stick will be available in Black colour.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2021 will also feature new launches from several other brands. The website is now running a sneak peek of some of the offers expected. Product categories will include new Intel-powered laptops, TWS earphones, and smartwatches, among others. Apart from the new launches, Flipkart has also teased deals on Apple, Oppo, Samsung, and Vivo products.

As of now, it's unclear how the Realme 4K Google TV will be priced and positioned in a competitive space. If it turns out to be a premium streaming device, the Realme 4K Google TV stick can be expected to compete with the likes of the newly launched Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The new device launched as an upgrade to the Fire TV Stick 4K has support for Dolby Vision format. It has a quad-core MediaTek MT8696 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz, paired with 2GB of RAM and an IMG GE8300 GPU clocked at 750MHz. Amazon provides 8GB of onboard storage on Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It carries a MediaTek MT7921LS chipset to enable Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity, and support for a Live View feature are the other attractions of the device. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max price in India has been set at Rs. 6,499.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 4K Google TV Stick, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2021, Realme, Flipkart, Realme 4K Google TV stick India launch
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Gets Software Update for RAM Expansion
Infinix X1 Android Smart TV Models Get Limited-Period Discounts via Flipkart Till September 16

Related Stories

Realme 4K Google TV Stick Streaming Device Said to Launch During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Storage to Start at 128GB; Pro Models to Get 1TB: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Realme to Launch 4K Streaming Device During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  3. Jio Introduces New Rs. 75 Prepaid Recharge Plan for Jio Phone Users
  4. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Teased to Launch on September 15
  5. Infinix Zero X Series With Periscope Lens, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC Launched
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes in Advocate’s Gown
  7. Shang-Chi Holding Better Than Black Widow as It Crosses $250 Million
  8. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. How to Turn on Speed Limit Warning on Google Maps
  10. JioBook Laptop Tipped to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Zero X, Zero X Pro, Zero X Neo With Periscope Lens, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC Launched: Specifications
  2. Google One Quietly Introduces New 5TB Storage Plan: Report
  3. Amazon Kindle Devices Getting Major Update for a Revamped Reading Experience 
  4. Realme C25Y With Unisoc T610 SoC to Launch in India on September 16
  5. Alipay, China's Biggest Payment App, Said to Be Target of Fresh Regulatory Scrutiny
  6. Tecno Spark 8 With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. China Tells Tech Giants to Stop Blocking Rivals' Links on Their Digital Platforms
  8. Nokia G50 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Official Launch Announcement
  9. Apple’s MacBook Pro Models With M1X Chip Tipped to Launch in ‘the Next Several Weeks’
  10. Jio Rs. 75 Prepaid Recharge Plan for Jio Phone Users Launched: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com