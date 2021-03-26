Technology News
  Philips Smart TV Range 2021 With Up to 4K UHD Panels Launched in India

Philips Smart TV Range 2021 With Up to 4K UHD Panels Launched in India

The new Philips smart TVs come at a starting price of Rs. 21,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 March 2021 11:56 IST
Philips Smart TV Range 2021 With Up to 4K UHD Panels Launched in India

Photo Credit: TPV Technology

Philips smart TVs under the 8200 series come with a “borderless” design

Highlights
  • Philips smart TV range 2021 has Android TV and SAPHI OS options
  • There are four different series to meet distinct user demands
  • Some new Philips TVs have Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support

Philips brand licensee TPV Technology has launched as many as 10 models under the 2021 Philips smart TV range in India that come in a variety of screen sizes and offer features including HDR10+ support and Dolby audio experience. The new range consists of four distinct series, namely the 8200, 7600, 6900, and 6800 series. While the Philips smart TV 8200 and 6900 series come with Android TV support, the 7600 and 6800 series have the proprietary SAPHI Smart OS. The TVs with Android TV also include Google Assistant for quick access to weather forecasts and latest news alongside providing the ability to control smart devices using voice. However, the Philips TVs with SAPHI operating system also include access to apps such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, and YouTube.

Philips TV 8200, 7600, 6900, and 6800 series price in India

The Philips TV 8200 series consists of the 70-inch (70PUT8215), 65-inch (65PUT8215), 55-inch (55PUT8215), and the 50-inch (50PUT8215) models that are priced at Rs. 1,49,990, Rs. 1,19,990, Rs. 89,990, and Rs. 79,990, respectively. The Philips TV 7600 series, on the other hand, is available in two variants – 58-inch (58PUT7605) and 50-inch (50PUT7605) models that are priced at Rs. 89,990 and Rs. 69,990, respectively. Similarly, the Philips TV 6900 series also comes in two versions – 43-inch (43PFT6915) and 32-inch (32PHT6915). The 43-inch model carries a price tag of Rs. 44,990, while the 32-inch variant is priced at Rs. 27,990. The Philips TV 6800 series has 43-inch (43PFT6815) and 32-inch (32PHT6815) models that come at Rs. 35,990 and Rs. 21,990, respectively.

On the availability front, the new Philips smart TVs are available for purchase through various offline retailers and e-commerce sites in the country.

Philips TV 8200 series specifications

The Philips TV 8200 series features 4K UHD display along with a “borderless” design and supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos content. The smart TVs also come with Google Assistant and offer access to Google Play as well as Philips TV App Gallery. Further, the 8200 series carries HDR10+ support and is powered by the in-house P5 Picture Perfect Engine that is aimed to enhance picture quality.

Similar to other Android TV-based smart TVs, the Philips TV 8200 series also include Chromecast support to let you cast your favourite videos or photos from your smartphone. There is also Bluetooth connectivity for wirelessly connecting soundbars and headphones.

Philips TV 7600 series specifications

The Philips TV 7600 series runs on SAPHI Smart OS that brings access to apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube as well as allows users to mirror their Android smartphone using Miracast. The smart TVs under the 7600 series also include 4K UHD displays along with HDR10+ support and have Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos compatibility. There is also Bluetooth support for wireless connectivity.

Philips TV 6900 series specifications

Just like the 8200 series, the Philips TV 6900 series carries Android TV along with Google Assistant support. It also has Dolby Digital Plus audio support and Pixel Plus HD display technology. The 6900 series also include built-in Chromecast support for casting content from a smartphone. Moreover, the Philips TV 6900 series consists of full-HD and HD display resolution options.

Philips TV 6800 series specifications

The Philips TV 6800 series comes in HD and full-HD display resolution options and is backed by SAPHI Smart OS. The smart TVs under the 6800 series are also touted to have a latency of less than 20 milliseconds via HDMI. You'll additionally get Miracast for mirroring the screen of your Android smartphone.

Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Philips 70 Inch LED Ultra HD (4K) TV (70PUT8215)

Philips 70 Inch LED Ultra HD (4K) TV (70PUT8215)

Display 70.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1567.6 x 886.8 x 87.7 mm
Resolution Standard Ultra-HD
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Philips 58 Inch LED Ultra HD (4K) TV (58PUT7605)

Philips 58 Inch LED Ultra HD (4K) TV (58PUT7605)

Display 58.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1289 x 759 x 85.5 mm
Resolution Standard Ultra-HD
OS Linux
Smart TV Yes
Philips 43 Inch LED Full HD TV (43PFT6915)

Philips 43 Inch LED Full HD TV (43PFT6915)

Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 955.1 x 558 x 71.8 mm
Resolution Standard Full-HD
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
iPhone 12 Pro Max Is Best iPhone of 2021, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Best Android Phone: Consumer Reports
Philips Smart TV Range 2021 With Up to 4K UHD Panels Launched in India
