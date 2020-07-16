Technology News
Philips 4K Smart TVs With Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Launched in India, Available in 50-Inch, 58-Inch Sizes

The 50-inch Philips 4K smart TV carries a price tag of Rs. 1,05,990, while the 58-inch 4K smart TV model comes at Rs. 1,19,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 July 2020 17:05 IST
Philips 4K smart TVs in India are featured with a borderless design

Highlights
  • Philips 4K smart TVs come with Dolby Atmos surround sound tech
  • The new TVs have a quad-core processor
  • Philips 4K smart TVs run on Saphi operating system

Philips TV range has been expanded in India with the new 50- and 58-inch 4K smart TV models that offer Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies as well as a borderless design. The new LED TVs also have HDR10+ support and come with a panel that has over eight million pixels, paired with an Ultra Resolution upscaling technology. Gurugram-based TPV Technology, the official brand licensee of Philips Television and Audio business in the country, has brought the new TV models.

Philips 4K smart TV price in India

The 50-inch Philips 4K smart TV (50PUT6604) carries a price tag of Rs. 1,05,990, while the 58-inch 4K smart TV (58PUT6604) model comes at Rs. 1,19,990. Both new models are available for purchase through various online and offline retail channels in the country.

Philips 4K smart TV specifications

Specification-wise, both the 50- and 58-inch Philips smart TV models have an identical hardware, except the different screen sizes. There is the 4K LED panel that has 16:9 aspect ratio and a micro dimming feature. The TVs also come with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ to deliver a premium experience. Further, the smart TVs run on the Saphi operating system that provides a one-button access to an icon-based menu and supports apps including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube.

The Philips TVs come with the borderless design that is touted to offer increased viewing angles. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11n (with Miracast support), Ethernet (RJ-45) port, headphone jack, and three HDMI ports as well as two USB ports. The TVs are also powered by a quad-core processor. Further, you'll get a total of 20W sound output through two 10W speakers, along with a five-band equaliser as well as features such as Night mode and Bass enhancement. The Philips TVs also come with the Dolby Atmos surround sound technology.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

