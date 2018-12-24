NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Panasonic, Samsung, Vu, and Other LED TVs Discounted in Flipkart's Year End Sale

Panasonic, Samsung, Vu, and Other LED TVs Discounted in Flipkart's Year-End Sale

, 24 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Panasonic, Samsung, Vu, and Other LED TVs Discounted in Flipkart's Year-End Sale

Flipkart is offering discounts on TVs and appliances across all price segments

Highlights

  • Flipkart is offering discounts on LED TVs and other home appliances
  • No-cost EMI options are available with select payment options
  • SBI debit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount

Flipkart is currently running a year-end sale on TVs and appliances. In case you missed out on the festive season sales earlier this year, you have one more chance to grab these home appliances before the year ends. The Walmart-owned company is promising up to 70 percent discount on TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, air purifiers, and more. The sale has already kicked off and will run until December 31. Flipkart has tied up with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount (maximum Rs. 1,500) to the bank's debit card users.

A bunch of VU LED TVs are available as a part of the sale. The VU Iconium 43-inch 4K smart LED TV is down to Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 41,000). You can swap your old TV and get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 8,000. No-cost EMI options are also available on select cards. If you're looking for something smaller, the 32-inch HD-ready smart LED TV from Vu is also available at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,000).

Vu's 49-inch 4K smart LED TV with Android is down to Rs. 36,999 (MRP Rs. 56,000). The bundled exchange offer carries a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 28,000. The TV comes with an A+ grade IPS panel and includes three HDMI ports along with two USB ports. For those who need a larger display, the 55-inch 4K smart LED TV from Vu is available at Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 66,000). This TV also runs Android which means you get Chromecast support and all of Google's official apps.

If you're in the market for a massive 75-inch smart LED TV, there's one from VU that's currently going at Rs. 1,64,999 (MRP Rs. 2,00,000). The Android-based smart TV comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Flipkart is selling the Panasonic 32-inch full-HD LED TV at Rs. 16,200 (MRP Rs. 24,990). There's no exchange offer available on this TV though. LG's 32-inch smart LED TV is down to Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 30,990). Samsung's 2018 variant of its 32-inch HD TV is also available on a discounted price of Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 26,900).

Flipkart is also offering an extra discount on the normal exchange value if you buy an Android-based smart TV, with the maximum discount capped at Rs. 28,000. Meanwhile, the Mi LED Smart TV 4 Pro 55-inch is also available on Flipkart with no-cost EMI options and a bundled exchange offer.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Google Gets EU E-Money Licence in Lithuania Amid Brexit Uncertainty
Pricee
Panasonic, Samsung, Vu, and Other LED TVs Discounted in Flipkart's Year-End Sale
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Play Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei Nova 3, Other Huawei Phones on Discount in Amazon Sale
  3. Huawei P30 Tipped to Sport Triple Rear Cameras, 40-Megapixel Sensor
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Mi A2
  5. The Best Budget Phones of 2018
  6. Sony WH-1000XM3 vs Bose QC35 II
  7. Refreshing to See a Woman's Sexuality Acknowledged: Mirzapur Star Rasika Dugal
  8. Vivo Y93 With 19:9 Display, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched in India
  9. TVs, Cameras, Consoles, Power Banks Could Get Cheaper After GST Rate Cut
  10. Best of 2018: We Pick Our Favourite Articles, Videos, and Podcasts
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.