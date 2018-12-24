Flipkart is currently running a year-end sale on TVs and appliances. In case you missed out on the festive season sales earlier this year, you have one more chance to grab these home appliances before the year ends. The Walmart-owned company is promising up to 70 percent discount on TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, air purifiers, and more. The sale has already kicked off and will run until December 31. Flipkart has tied up with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount (maximum Rs. 1,500) to the bank's debit card users.

A bunch of VU LED TVs are available as a part of the sale. The VU Iconium 43-inch 4K smart LED TV is down to Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 41,000). You can swap your old TV and get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 8,000. No-cost EMI options are also available on select cards. If you're looking for something smaller, the 32-inch HD-ready smart LED TV from Vu is also available at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,000).

Vu's 49-inch 4K smart LED TV with Android is down to Rs. 36,999 (MRP Rs. 56,000). The bundled exchange offer carries a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 28,000. The TV comes with an A+ grade IPS panel and includes three HDMI ports along with two USB ports. For those who need a larger display, the 55-inch 4K smart LED TV from Vu is available at Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 66,000). This TV also runs Android which means you get Chromecast support and all of Google's official apps.

If you're in the market for a massive 75-inch smart LED TV, there's one from VU that's currently going at Rs. 1,64,999 (MRP Rs. 2,00,000). The Android-based smart TV comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Flipkart is selling the Panasonic 32-inch full-HD LED TV at Rs. 16,200 (MRP Rs. 24,990). There's no exchange offer available on this TV though. LG's 32-inch smart LED TV is down to Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 30,990). Samsung's 2018 variant of its 32-inch HD TV is also available on a discounted price of Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 26,900).

Flipkart is also offering an extra discount on the normal exchange value if you buy an Android-based smart TV, with the maximum discount capped at Rs. 28,000. Meanwhile, the Mi LED Smart TV 4 Pro 55-inch is also available on Flipkart with no-cost EMI options and a bundled exchange offer.

