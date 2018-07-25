Panasonic Launches New Range of 4K OLED, LED TVs in India

Panasonic India on Wednesday announced its debut in the OLED TV segment with a new lineup of two series, along with 11 models in the 4K segment. The OLED lineup comes in 55-inch FZ950 and 65-inch FZ1000 series, starting at Rs. 2,99,000. Both the series are equipped with features like Hexa Chroma Drive Pro colour management system, an Absolute Black Filter, Super Bright Panel, Ultra Fine Tuning Technology, and thin Dynamic Blade Speakers.

"With the introduction of our first-ever OLED line of TVs, we seek to cement our position as a technology company with a vision for the future and provide an enhanced cinematic experience," Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia said in a statement.

The new OLED TVs run on the renamed version of Firefox operating system (OS) "My Home Screen 3.0" which would enable users to customise and navigate through apps faster. Along with the swipe and share mechanism, that would also let users share content between the TV and other smart-devices over the home network. The TVs also come with a two-way Bluetooth audio link function to let users play music via a smart-device on the TV speakers.

The 4K series starts from Rs. 65,000.

"We are working closely with Hollywood giant Deluxe to ensure that the technical accuracy of the award winning TVs matches the filmmaker's creative intent," said Neeraj Bahl, Associate Director-Business Group Head, Consumer Electronic, Panasonic India.