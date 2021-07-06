Panasonic JX and JS series TVs have been launched in India. The lineups bring 11 new models ranging from 32 inches to 65 inches. The JX850, JX750, JX650, and JX660 are part of the Panasonic JX series while the JS660 and JS650 are part of the Panasonic JS series. They offer 4K and full-HD resolution panels and features such as Super Bright Plus, Accuview Display, Hexa Chroma Drive, Dolby Vision, and more. They are powered by Panasonic's MirAIe AIoT technology to provide a connected experience across appliances.

Panasonic JX series, Panasonic JS series price in India, availability

Panasonic JX series starts at Rs. 50,990 and goes up to Rs. 1,29,990. The Panasonic JS series starts at Rs. 25,490 and goes up to Rs. 43,990. There are seven models in the JX series and four in the JS series. They are available to purchase via Panasonic India website.

Panasonic JX series, Panasonic JS series: Specifications, features

Panasonic JX series includes the TH-55JX850, TH-65JX850, TH-43JX750, TH-55JX750, TH-65JX750, TH-43JX660, and TH-43JX650. The display sizes, as the names suggest, range from 43-inch to 65-inch and they are all 4K models. The Panasonic JS series includes TH-42JS660, TH-32JS660, TH-42JS650, and TH-32JS650 with 32-inch and 42-inch models. The 32-inch models have HD resolution while the 42-inch models have full-HD resolution. The JX series runs on Android TV 10 while the JS series runs on Android TV 9.

The 55-inch and 65-inch modes in the Panasonic JX series come with AccuView Display technology, Hexa Chroma Drive colour engine, Wide Color Gamut (WCG) coverage, and Micro Dimming. All the models include HDR support and are powered by the Hexa Chroma Drive colour engine. The TH-55JX850 and the TH-65JX850 models offer Dolby Vision, HDR10+, noise reduction, and 4K upscaling while the others in the series only offer noise reduction and 4K upscaling. Surprisingly, the 43-inch models have HDR10+ support as well. All the models in the Panasonic JX series have 20W speakers but only the TH-55JX850 and TH-65JX850 have Dolby Atmos support. All the models have Chromecast built in. In terms of connectivity, all models have two HDMI ports, two USB ports, optical out, and more.

As for the Panasonic JS series, all four models run on the Vivid Digital Pro colour engine. They offer 2K HDR, Micro Dimming, noise reduction, and 20W speakers with Audio Booster+. You get inbuilt Chromecast and Google Assistant voice control. Connectivity options on the JS series include two HDMI ports, two USB ports, headphone jack, optical out, and more.