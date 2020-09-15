Panasonic has launched its new HX series of 4K Android TVs in India and it includes the HX700, HX635, HX625, and HX450 models. The new TVs come in 43-inch to 65-inch screen sizes. The Panasonic HX700 is offered in 43-, 55-, and 65-inch sizes, while the Panasonic HX635 is offered in 43- and 55-inch sizes. The HX625 has a single 43-inch model and the Panasonic HX450 comes in 50- and 58-inch screen size. In addition to these models, Panasonic has also launched eight other TV models as part of the H2 series and HS series. While H2 series isn't a smart TV lineup, the HS series runs on Android TV platform.

Panasonic HX series, HS series, H2 series: Price in India

The Panasonic HX625, HX635, and HX700 models start at Rs. 42,990 for the 43-inch screen size option. There are 55-inch and 65-inch models in this series as well. The Panasonic HX450 50-inch model costs Rs. 39,999 (Flipkart) and its 58-inch model costs Rs. 49,999 (Amazon). The company has not revealed the pricing for the H2 series or the HS series yet. It does state that entire new range is available for purchase across all authorised brand outlets, retail stores, and online platforms, except for HS450 and HX450 models that will be sold exclusively via Amazon and Flipkart.

Panasonic HX series, HS series, H2 series: Specifications

The Panasonic HX series includes the HX450 (50-inch and 58-inch), HX625 (43-inch), HX635 (43-inch and 55-inch), and HX700 (43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch). The HX700 is the top-tier 4K TV model with features like a bezel-less design, Dolby Vision, and AccuView Display feature that the company claims, provides a greater cinematic experience with a wide-angle view. The Hexa Chroma Drive function gives it visually appealing yet balanced screen saturation. It runs on Android and comes with built-in Google Assistant.

The Panasonic HX450 includes a 4K 60Hz panel with 20W speakers. It runs on Android TV 9 and has features like Google Assistant, Dolby Vision, Multi HDR, adaptive backlight dimming, and more. It has three HDMI ports and two USB ports. You also get built-in Chromecast, along with 4K upscaling and Bluetooth audio link. The Panasonic HX450 comes in a 50-inch and a 58-inch screen size.

The H2 series includes the 24-inch H200 and the 32-inch H201 models. The H2 series comes with AccuView Display as well as 16W speakers. The HS series includes the HS550 (32-inch), HS580 (32-inch), HS625 (32-inch), HS700 (32-inch and 43-inch), and HS450 (40-inch).

