Panasonic GX600 Series 4K HDR LED Smart TVs Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 50,400

A total of 14 TVs have been launched, including budget options.

Updated: 19 July 2019 14:05 IST
The TVs are priced from Rs. 50,400 to Rs. 2,76,900 depending on size

Highlights
  • Panasonic GX600 range is priced starting Rs. 50,400
  • The TVs feature 4K HDR LED screens, and have smart connectivity
  • The company has also launched a 75-inch TV

While Sony, Samsung, and LG are considered the leaders in the TV space, the top-three are closely followed by brands such as Panasonic. One of the oldest names in the TV business, Panasonic has a strong presence in India. The Japanese company has now launched 14 new TVs in India, including the GX600 range of 4K HDR LED TVs, and a flagship 75-inch TV. Also launched are a handful of affordable TVs, with sizes starting at 32 inches. The GX600 range is priced from Rs. 50,400 to Rs. 2,76,900 in India.

Panasonic hasn't specified the model number or any other details of the 75-inch TV that has been launched, but this is likely to be the GX940 series, which is available only in this size in some markets. The GX600 series is available in various sizes ranging from 43 inches to 65 inches, and features 4K HDR LED panels across the range.

The smart TV range features support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, the My Home 3.0 interface, and support for Dolby Vision HDR. Popular video streaming platforms are supported on the smart TV interface, including Netflix and YouTube. The TV range further features the new HCX processor, which is said to improve performance with 4K and HDR content.

Panasonic has a wide range of TVs available in India, including the 55-inch FZ950 and 65-inch FZ1000 OLED TVs, priced at Rs. 2,99,900 and Rs. 4,49,900 respectively. Also launched alongside the GX600 range are the HD-resolution 32GS595DX and full-HD 43GS595DX. The 32GS595DX can be purchased on Amazon for Rs. 21,499.

Further reading: Panasonic, Panasonic GX600, 4K HDR TV
Ali Pardiwala

