Panasonic at CES 2020: HZ2000 OLED TV, New True Wireless Earphones Launched

The true wireless earphones from Panasonic and Technics come with active noise cancellation.

7 January 2020
The HZ2000 OLED TV comes with support for Dolby Vision IQ

Highlights
  • Panasonic has launched the HZ2000, focused at cinephiles
  • The TV will support Dolby Vision IQ and Filmmaker Mode
  • The new Panasonic products go on sale in mid-2020

Although once considered in the same league as brands such as Sony, Samsung, and LG, Japanese electronics brand Panasonic remains at the top of its game. The company is still among the better brands available when it comes to televisions and audio products, and has launched new products in both of these segments at CES 2020, including a new high-end OLED television and true wireless headphones from the Panasonic and Technics brands. The new television and earphones are expected to go on sale globally in mid-2020.

First, let's talk about the Panasonic HZ2000 OLED TV. The television supports Dolby Vision IQ and Filmmaker mode, both of which are focused at cinephiles, and are said to make the picture look as accurate as possible to what the filmmakers intended. Dolby Vision IQ is an advanced version of Dolby Vision, which is said to adjust the brightness according to the light levels in a room for a better viewing experience. Filmmaker mode is said to adjust the settings according to how specific content is meant to be watched, with colour, aspect ratio and frame-rate tweaks.

The HZ2000 TV is also said to deliver up to 20 percent higher peak brightness as compared to other OLED TVs, and will compete with leading options from brands such as Sony and LG in the OLED space. OLED TVs are said to offer the best black levels, colour accuracy and contrast, as compared to other display technologies such as LED and QLED. Details about pricing aren't available for now, but the new television is expected to go on sale in mid-2020.

Panasonic has also launched new true wireless earphones under both its own as well as its Technics brands. The Panasonic RZ-S500W features active noise cancellation, while the more affordable RZ-S300W features a similar design and features with the exception of ANC. The Technics EAH-AZ70W also comes with active noise cancellation, but with a greater focus on sonic tuning. All of the true wireless earphones are IPX4 rated for water resistance, and are expected to go on sale in June 2020.

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

