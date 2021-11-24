Oppo K9 Smart TV Series to Launch in India in Q1 2022: Report

While OnePlus and Realme already have their TV offerings in the Indian market, now according to a trustworthy source, their sister company Oppo will be joining the party pretty soon as well.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, there are speculations that the company's K9 series will enter the country soon.

The K9 TV family is already selling in China and goes up to 75-inch in size with 60Hz LCD panels with support HDR10+ and HLG.

They are powered by MediaTek SoCs and run on the company's ColorOS TV 2.0 software.

As per the report, while the announcement of the lineup will likely happen pretty soon, the first units will hit the market in the first quarter of 2022. However, it's yet to be learnt if all models will be made available in India or just some of them.

Oppo Smart TV K9 series price in China

Oppo Smart TV K9 65-inch is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,600), the 55-inch model is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000), and the 43-inch model is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800).

It can be speculated that Oppo K9 TVs, if launched in India, could carry similar price tags as its Chinese counterparts.

