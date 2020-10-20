Technology News
Oppo Smart TV S1 With Up to 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched, Oppo Smart TV R1 in 55, 65-Inch Sizes Debuts as Well

Oppo Smart TV S1 price is set at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 87,800), whereas the Oppo Smart TV R1 is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 36,200) for the 55-inch variant and at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 47,200) for the 65-inch model.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 October 2020 11:33 IST
Oppo Smart TV S1 is the flagship option in the company’s latest smart TV portfolio

Highlights
  • Oppo Smart TV S1 comes in 65-inch screen size
  • Oppo Smart TV R1 is powered by MediaTek MT9652 SoC
  • Oppo Smart TV S1 features a peak brightness of 1,500 nits

Oppo Smart TV S1 and Smart TV R1 have been unveiled as Oppo's first smart TV models. Whether Oppo Smart TV S1 is designed as a premium model with features including up to 120Hz display and floating design, and also features a pop-up camera for video chats. The Oppo Smart TV R1 is a more standard option for consumers, and comes in 55-inch as well as 65-inch screen sizes. Furthermore, both Oppo Smart TV S1 and Smart TV R1 come with proprietary the ColorOS TV operating system that is based on Android.

Oppo Smart TV S1, Smart TV R1 price

Oppo Smart TV S1 price has been set at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 87,800), whereas the Oppo Smart TV R1 carries a price tag of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 36,200) for the 55-inch variant and CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 47,200) for the 65-inch model. The new smart TVs are currently available for purchase in China. However, there are no official details about the launch of the Oppo Smart TV models in global markets.

Oppo Smart TV S1 specifications

The Oppo Smart TV S1 features a 65-inch 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) QLED Quantum Dot display with a 120 percent ultra-wide NTSC colour gamut and peak brightness of 1,500 nits. The display also carries up to 120Hz refresh rate and is TUV Rheinland certified as well as supports Dolby Vision. Under the hood, the TV comes with a quad-core MediaTek MT9950 SoC, coupled with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and 8.5GB of RAM. Oppo has also provided its custom sound system on the Smart TV S1 that brings a total of 18 speakers that include a 25W subwoofer, providing a total output of 85W. There is also Dolby Atmos support.

Oppo has provided 128GB of onboard storage on the Smart TV S1. The TV also extends the display 1.86mm forward to provide a 3D-like visual experience. The company calls it the floating design. There is also the full-HD (1080p) pop-up camera. Additionally, the smart TV comes with Oppo's Breeno voice assistant.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Smart TV S1 include Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.1 as well as an AV input, digital audio (optical) output, Ethernet, HDMI 2.0, two HDMI 2.1, and two USB 3.0. Further, the TV comes with one-key NFC screen projection. There is a bundled, Bluetooth voice remote control.

Oppo Smart TV R1 specifications

Unlike the Smart TV S1 that comes in a lone 65-inch screen size, the Oppo Smart TV R1 comes in 55- and 65-inch screen options that both have a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) LCD with a 93 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and 60Hz refresh rate. The 55-inch model offers a 250 nits peak brightness, while its 65-inch version comes with 300 nits of peak brightness. The Oppo Smart TV R1 is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT9652 SoC, paired with MediaTek MT9652 SoC, paired with Mali-G52 MC1 GPU and 2GB of RAM. The TV also comes with an optional 1080p HD external camera to enable video chats.

oppo smart tv r1 image Oppo Smart TV R1

Oppo Smart TV R1 comes with a 4K LCD

 

In terms of speakers, there are two units with a total output rated 20W. The smart TV also carries Dolby Audio support. There is 32GB of onboard storage.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Smart TV R1 include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5 — alongside an AV input, digital audio (optical) output, Ethernet, three HDMI 2.1, and two USB 2.0 ports. There is also a bundled Bluetooth remote control along with support for Breeno voice assistant.

Oppo Smart TV S1 (65-Inch)

Oppo Smart TV S1 (65-Inch)

Display 65.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Dimensions 1445x832x70mm
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Oppo Smart TV R1 (55-Inch)

Oppo Smart TV R1 (55-Inch)

Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type LCD
Dimensions 1228x712x69mm
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Oppo Smart TV R1 (65-Inch)

Oppo Smart TV R1 (65-Inch)

Display 65.00-inch
Screen Type LCD
Dimensions 1448x834x69mm
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
