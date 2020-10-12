Oppo smart TV launch is set for October 19, the company revealed through a teaser posted on Weibo. The official teaser doesn't provide any details around the size of the anticipated Oppo smart TV. However, a recent listing on the Compulsory Certification of China (3C) site suggested that the smart TV could come in 55- and 65-inch screen sizes and have as many as 10 models for each. The Oppo smart TV is also likely to come with a pop-up camera that could be used for video conferencing.

As per the teaser image, the Oppo smart TV launch is taking place in China on October 19. The image carries a tagline that reads, “one more step.” This underlines the company's entrance in the smart TV market that it made official at the Oppo Developer Conference (ODC) 2020 last month.

Oppo smart TV launch date confirmed through an official teaser

Photo Credit: Weibo

Oppo hasn't provided any further details about the new smart TV launch. However, a listing on its online retail partner JD.com's site confirms that the company is set to launch its smart TV in 55- and 65-inch sizes. This is identical to what was reportedly seen on the 3C site a few days back. The company will distinguish the two versions of the smart TV by calling them Oppo Smart TV R1 55-inch and Oppo Smart TV S1 65-inch.

Further, Oppo appears to have new truly wireless (TWS) earbuds in plans for the October 19 launch that would be called the Oppo Enco X, according to the JD.com listing. The Oppo Watch League of Legends Limited Edition that is also likely to join the new smart TV and wireless earbuds launch.

The Oppo smart TV is tipped to come with a Quantum Dot display panel along with 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The TV is also rumoured to have speakers tuned by a top Danish audio label that could be none other than Bang & Olufsen. Oppo recently teased its smart TV by sharing a 4K footage at 120fps on Weibo.

In May, Oppo sibling Realme entered the smart TV market by launching its 32- and 43-inch versions based on Android TV. The Realme smart TV carries a starting price of Rs. 12,999. The company also recently expanded its smart TV portfolio with the launch of the Realme Smart SLED TV in 55-inch size.

