Oppo to Release its first Smart TV in Second Half of 2020: Report

Oppo will launch its smart TV lineup in the second half of 2020, a company executive reportedly told a Chinese website. This news comes as the Chinese manufacturer is planning to expand its portfolio beyond smartphones. The company had also recently launched its first smartwatch, the Oppo Watch, as well as earbuds - the Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31. The executive in his statement quoted by the Chinese tech portal, also said that the company is working on its Internet of Things (IoT) vision that will create a multi-terminal, cross-scenario smart life.

According to a report by MyDrivers, Oppo Vice President Liu Bo told media that the Chinese smartphone maker is planning to enter the smart TV space and will launch its first smart TV in the second half of this year. Bo didn't reveal anything about the Oppo smart TV though.

By launching its own smart TV, Oppo will join the likes of Xiaomi, Huawei, OnePlus, Motorola, and Nokia, which have their own range of smart TVs in multiple markets. Oppo spin-off Realme is also entering this market.

Earlier reports have suggested that the Oppo smart TV will be powered by Android and is expected to bring features available on OnePlus and Samsung TVs. It is also not known if Oppo's smart TV will be launched in India.

The Chinese company had recently launched the Oppo Watch with a curved AMOLED display, which looks erringly similar to the Apple Watch. The Oppo Watch comes in two sizes - a 41mm and a 46mm variant and is based on a customised version of the ColorOS. The Oppo Watch features an AMOLED display and supports the proprietary Watch VOOC Flash Charge fast charging technology. The Oppo Watch also comes with eSIM support and 5ATM water resistance rating.