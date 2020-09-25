Technology News
  Oppo Smart TV Launching in October; May Come in 55 inch and 65 inch Models

Oppo Smart TV Launching in October; May Come in 55-inch and 65-inch Models

Oppo Smart TV models were reportedly spotted on 3C certification website earlier this month.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 September 2020 13:02 IST
Oppo Smart TV Launching in October; May Come in 55-inch and 65-inch Models

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

Oppo has been teasing a smart TV for a while

Highlights
  • Oppo Smart TV will be launched in October
  • Oppo shared the development during ODC 2020
  • Oppo has not shared any details about the smart TV models

Oppo Smart TV has been confirmed by the Chinese company to be launching next month. The development was shared during Oppo Developer Conference (ODC) 2020 where the company unveiled ColorOS 11 and Oppo Watch ECG Edition for the Chinese market. Oppo has not shared an exact launch date. Oppo has been teasing the addition of a smart TV to its portfolio for quite some time now and a couple of rumoured Oppo Smart TV models have been spotted on certification websites.

During the ODC 2020 livestream on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo and through an article on the same platform, Oppo announced that it will be releasing its first smart TV in October. No further details were shared.

Rumours about an upcoming Oppo Smart TV first surfaced back in December last year, as per a report by Gizmochina. In June this year, Oppo confirmed that it will be entering the smart TV market at a celebratory event marking its first anniversary of commercialising 5G in China.

Earlier this month, a report by MyDrivers claimed that 55-inch and 65-inch models of the Oppo Smart TV were spotted on 3C certification website. Around the same time, a report by MySmartPrice claimed that the remote for the Oppo Smart TV models were spotted on Bluetooth SIG website. The 3C certification mentions 10 variants for each of the two TV sizes with different model numbers. It can be speculated that there could be different models for different regions.

The Bluetooth SIG listing for the remote just states ‘Oppo Remote Control' with model number RC-001D. Oppo has not officially shared any information on the sizes, models, or the remote control.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Oppo Smart TV Launching in October; May Come in 55-inch and 65-inch Models
