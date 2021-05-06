Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Oppo Smart TV K9 Series With 65 Inch, 55 Inch, 43 Inch Models, HDR10+, Dolby Audio Launched

Oppo Smart TV K9 Series With 65-Inch, 55-Inch, 43-Inch Models, HDR10+, Dolby Audio Launched

Oppo Smart TV K9 65-inch gets HDMI 2.1 ports while the other two get HDMI 2.0 ports.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 May 2021 18:46 IST
Oppo Smart TV K9 Series With 65-Inch, 55-Inch, 43-Inch Models, HDR10+, Dolby Audio Launched

Oppo Smart TV K9 series has slim bezels all around

Highlights
  • Oppo Smart TV K9 series comes with 2GB RAM
  • Oppo Smart TV K9 65-inch comes with eARC support
  • Oppo Smart TV K9 43-inch has a full-HD panel

Oppo Smart TV K9 series has launched in China and it includes three sizes — 65-inch, 55-inch, and 43-inch. They all have LCD panels and while the 65-inch and 55-inch feature 4K resolution, the 43-inch model comes with a full-HD display. They all feature standard 60Hz refresh rate and low blue light mode. Oppo Smart TV K9 series is offered in black colour option with support for HDR10+. All three models come with 2GB RAM and the same quad core processor.

Oppo Smart TV K9 series price

Oppo Smart TV K9 65-inch is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,600), the 55-inch model is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000), and the 43-inch model is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800). Oppo is offering the three models at a discounted price of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,700), CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800), and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,500), respectively for a limited time. Oppo Smart TV K9 series will go on sale in China from May 11.

As of now, Oppo has not shared any information on Smart TV K9 series' international availability.

Oppo Smart TV K9 series specifications, features

Oppo Smart TV K9 65-inch and a 55-inch models have a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) display with 60Hz refresh rate, 93 percent DCI-P3, and 300 nits typical brightness. The 43-inch model comes with a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display that also has a 60Hz refresh rate but 230 nits of typical brightness. The Oppo Smart TV K9 65-inch variant also supports 60Hz MEMC dynamic compensation while the other two models do not. They all have HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG support.

For audio, the Oppo Smart TV K9 65-inch and 55-inch models have two 15W speakers for a total of 30W output and support for Dolby Audio. While the 43-inch model also supports Dolby Audio, it comes with two 10W speakers for 20W sound output. Under the hood, they are all powered by the quad core MediaTek MT9652 SoC and G52 MC1 GPU. They all feature 2GB of RAM. The 65-inch and 55-inch modes get 16GB of onbaord storage while the 43-inch model gets 8GB. Oppo Smart TV K9 series runs on ColorOS TV2.0 and come with a remote that has voice assistance. The two larger models have far-field speech technology as well, but the 43-inch does not.

For connectivity, Oppo Smart TV K9 series features dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, DTMB port, and Ethernet port. The 65-inch model gets HDMI 2.1 ports, one of which supports eARC. The other two models get HDMI 2.0 ports and no eARC support.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo Smart TV K9 65-inch

Oppo Smart TV K9 65-inch

Display 65.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1446.2x838.5x75
Resolution Standard 4K
Smart TV Yes
Oppo Smart TV K9 55-inch

Oppo Smart TV K9 55-inch

Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1226.2x715.7x75.2
Resolution Standard 4K
Smart TV Yes
Oppo Smart TV K9 43-inch

Oppo Smart TV K9 43-inch

Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 961.4x563.6x76.5
Resolution Standard Full-HD
Smart TV Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Smart TV K9, Oppo Smart TV K9 Series, Oppo Smart TV K9 Series Price, Oppo Smart TV K9 Series Specifications
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo Enco Air TWS Earphones, Oppo Band Vitality Edition Launched: All the details
WhatsApp May Start Offering Sticker Suggestions to Android, iOS Users
Oppo Smart TV K9 Series With 65-Inch, 55-Inch, 43-Inch Models, HDR10+, Dolby Audio Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  2. Is Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Releasing Today?
  3. Moto G60 Review: Don't Go by Megapixels Alone
  4. Mi TV P1 Series Running Android TV, 60Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  5. PUBG Mobile India's New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' Announced
  6. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
  7. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC Tipped to Debut Soon
  8. 'Support to Google Support': Man Reaches Out for Assistance, Ends Up Assisting
  9. How to Apply E-Pass for Travel During Uttar Pradesh Lockdown
  10. What Happens if You Try to Download Torrents on Elon Musk’s Starlink?
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Start Offering Sticker Suggestions to Android, iOS Users
  2. Oppo Smart TV K9 Series With 65-Inch, 55-Inch, 43-Inch Models, HDR10+, Dolby Audio Launched
  3. Oppo Enco Air TWS Earphones, Oppo Band Vitality Edition Launched: All the details
  4. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Probe: Delhi High Court Seeks CCI Stand on Appeals on Inquiry
  5. Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Promo Video Leak Suggests Big Battery, Launch Expected Soon
  6. Aeva, the Driving Startup Founded by Former Apple Engineers, Says Its Sensor Can Detect Vehicles 500m Away
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G With Snapdragon 865 Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. NASA Honours Alan Shepard as It Celebrates 60th Anniversary of First American in Space
  9. Lenovo Laptops Can Now Turn Into Smart Displays Using Alexa’s Show Mode, but Only on Select Models
  10. OnePlus Watch Gets Always-on Display, Remote Camera Control Function With Latest Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com