Oppo Smart TV K9 series has launched in China and it includes three sizes — 65-inch, 55-inch, and 43-inch. They all have LCD panels and while the 65-inch and 55-inch feature 4K resolution, the 43-inch model comes with a full-HD display. They all feature standard 60Hz refresh rate and low blue light mode. Oppo Smart TV K9 series is offered in black colour option with support for HDR10+. All three models come with 2GB RAM and the same quad core processor.

Oppo Smart TV K9 series price

Oppo Smart TV K9 65-inch is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,600), the 55-inch model is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000), and the 43-inch model is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800). Oppo is offering the three models at a discounted price of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,700), CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800), and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,500), respectively for a limited time. Oppo Smart TV K9 series will go on sale in China from May 11.

As of now, Oppo has not shared any information on Smart TV K9 series' international availability.

Oppo Smart TV K9 series specifications, features

Oppo Smart TV K9 65-inch and a 55-inch models have a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) display with 60Hz refresh rate, 93 percent DCI-P3, and 300 nits typical brightness. The 43-inch model comes with a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display that also has a 60Hz refresh rate but 230 nits of typical brightness. The Oppo Smart TV K9 65-inch variant also supports 60Hz MEMC dynamic compensation while the other two models do not. They all have HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG support.

For audio, the Oppo Smart TV K9 65-inch and 55-inch models have two 15W speakers for a total of 30W output and support for Dolby Audio. While the 43-inch model also supports Dolby Audio, it comes with two 10W speakers for 20W sound output. Under the hood, they are all powered by the quad core MediaTek MT9652 SoC and G52 MC1 GPU. They all feature 2GB of RAM. The 65-inch and 55-inch modes get 16GB of onbaord storage while the 43-inch model gets 8GB. Oppo Smart TV K9 series runs on ColorOS TV2.0 and come with a remote that has voice assistance. The two larger models have far-field speech technology as well, but the 43-inch does not.

For connectivity, Oppo Smart TV K9 series features dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, DTMB port, and Ethernet port. The 65-inch model gets HDMI 2.1 ports, one of which supports eARC. The other two models get HDMI 2.0 ports and no eARC support.