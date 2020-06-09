Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Oppo Is Entering Smart TV Market, Company Confirms on Weibo

Oppo Is Entering Smart TV Market, Company Confirms on Weibo

Oppo recently launched multiple products including a smart band and a pair of true wireless earphones.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 June 2020 17:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Is Entering Smart TV Market, Company Confirms on Weibo

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

Oppo TV has been listed among recently launched products

Highlights
  • Oppo has confirmed there is a smart TV in the pipeline
  • There are no details about this Oppo smart TV
  • Oppo is yet to officially announce a launch date

Oppo has been reportedly planning on entering the smart TV space for some time and now, the company has confirmed its plans of doing so through a post on Chinese social media website Weibo. Celebrating its first anniversary of commercialising 5G in China, the company shared an image that contains a list of different products, including a TV. The image does not reveal any information on the smart TV, but it does confirm its existence, or at least the fact that it is in the company's pipeline.

The image shared by Oppo on Weibo is a long list of products along with their release dates. At the bottom of the long image, there is an outline of a TV and some text that also translates to ‘TV'. Back in March, it was reported that Oppo Vice President Liu Bo himself shared that the company is planning on entering the smart TV space and that it will launch its first smart TV in the second half of this year. However, no details about the smart TV were shared, just like with the latest Weibo post by the company.

Notably, the TV is placed among the recently launched products by Oppo, including the Oppo Enco W51 true wireless earphones, the Oppo Band, and others. This suggests that the TV may also be unveiled soon, however, the company has not shared any information on its availability.

When Oppo does launch its first smart TV, it will be up against other smartphone manufacturers that have already entered the smart TV space. Realme recently launched its 32-inch and 43-inch TV models in India that are priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 21,999 respectively. OnePlus, another relatively new player in the TV space, also plans on unveiling two new series of smart TVs for the budget segment. It will hold an event on July 2 for the same.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Smart TV
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Bean-Shaped Galaxy Buds Image 'Assets' Appear on Galaxy Wearable App: Report

Related Stories

Oppo Is Entering Smart TV Market, Company Confirms on Weibo
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Z Price in India, Specifications, and Launch Date Tipped
  2. Vivo Y50 With 8GB RAM, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 730 SoC Launched
  4. HP 14s (2020), HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020) With 4G Support Launched in India
  5. TCL P715 4K Android TV Launched in India
  6. BSNL Extends 200Mbps 1500GB FTTH Plan to More Cities
  7. OnePlus Teases Pricing for Upcoming TV Series Ahead of July 2 Launch
  8. iPhone SE (2020) Review
  9. Xiaomi Teases to Launch New Mi Electric Toothbrush in India
  10. Mi Band 5 Teased to Feature Bigger Display Than Its Predecessor
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo to Launch 'Another Premium' Smartphone in India, Company Executive Hints
  2. OnePlus Z Said to Launch Next Month: Everything We Know So Far
  3. Oppo Is Entering Smart TV Market, Company Confirms on Weibo
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Bean-Shaped Galaxy Buds Image 'Assets' Appear on Galaxy Wearable App: Report
  5. Flipkart Adds Voice Assistant in Its Grocery app 'Supermart'
  6. Google Duo Mobile App Gets Invite Links Feature for Group Video Calls
  7. Xiaomi Redmi AX5 Router With Wi-Fi 6 Support Launched
  8. Earth-Like Exoplanet Found Orbiting a Sun-Like Star a Little Over 3,000 Light Years Away: Study
  9. HP 14s (2020), HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020) With 4G LTE, 10th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  10. Huawei P Smart S With 48-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup, Kirin 710F SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com