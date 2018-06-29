NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Oppo O-Free Wireless Bluetooth Headset With Translation, Voice Assistant Support Launched

Oppo O-Free Wireless Bluetooth Headset With Translation, Voice Assistant Support Launched

 
, 29 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Oppo O-Free Wireless Bluetooth Headset With Translation, Voice Assistant Support Launched

Highlights

  • Oppo O-Free Wireless Bluetooth Headset has been launched
  • The headset comes with a price tag of CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 7,200)
  • It has a charging case that adds 12 hours of additional power

Oppo O-Free Wireless Bluetooth Headset has been launched in China. The new truly wireless headset that comes in a pair of two earbuds is powered by a TrueWireless Stereo technology that is touted to synchronise the left and right audio with the phone, without any delay. Also, there is translation support that is apparently designed to counter Google Pixel Buds and enables real-time translations. The headset additionally offers easy adjustments of volume, playback, and switching between multiple music tracks. Oppo has provided a charging case that is rated to deliver 12 hours of additional power on a single charge.

Oppo O-Free Wireless Bluetooth Headset price

The Oppo O-Free Wireless Bluetooth Headset price in China has been set at CNY 699 (approximately Rs. 7,200), as specified in a Weibo post through the official Oppo account. The headset will go on sale in the country in August.

Oppo O-Free Wireless Bluetooth Headset features

The Oppo O-Free Wireless Bluetooth Headset is based on Oppo's TrueWireless Stereo technology that keeps the left and right audio in sync alongside reducing latency and increasing stability. While the prime purpose of the headset is to offer a wire-free solution to answer calls, it also supports translation and wake-up voice assistant. There are also music controls to let you easily adjust volume levels, playback, and change music tracks.

Similar to various other wireless headphones, the Oppo O-Free Wireless Bluetooth Headset earbuds come with a built-in battery that is claimed to deliver four hours of continuous playback. This can be expanded with the charging case that adds 12 hours of juice.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo O-Free Wireless Bluetooth Headset, Oppo
Vivo V9 6GB RAM Variant With Snapdragon 660 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
YouTube Signs Jordan Peele for Sci-Fi Comedy Weird City
Samsung Galaxy J8
Oppo O-Free Wireless Bluetooth Headset With Translation, Voice Assistant Support Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. This 'Mobile Airbag' Design Can Protect Your Phone From Falls
  2. Best Smartphones Under Rs. 7,000
  3. Best Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000
  4. Airtel Rs. 649 Plan Now Offers 80 Percent More Data to Take on Jio
  5. Moto Schedules August 2 Launch, Moto Z3, Motorola One Power Expected
  6. BSNL Postpaid Plans Revised to Offer Unlimited Data, Rivalling Jio
  7. Samsung Galaxy J8 With Infinity Display Now Available to Buy in India
  8. OnePlus 6 Sells 1 Million Units Within 22 Days of Launch
  9. WhatsApp Group Admins Can Now Decide Who Sends Messages
  10. Jio Oppo Monsoon Offer Gives User 'Up to Rs. 4,900' in Benefits
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.