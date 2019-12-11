With the rapid growth of streaming services, buyers are now taking to smart televisions in big numbers. Smart TV platforms such as Android TV are already very popular in India, and Amazon has finally brought its platform to the segment. The global e-commerce giant has announced the launch of its Fire TV Edition smart televisions in India, starting with the Onida Fire TV Edition television series. The Onida series comes in two sizes - 32 inches and 43 inches - and goes on sale on Amazon on December 20.

Priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 32-inch variant and Rs. 21,999 for the 43-inch variant, the Onida Fire TV Edition comes with the Fire TV software and experience built into the television itself. This gives users access to a variety of streaming services supported on the Fire TV platform, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube, and more.

The television directly connects to the internet to stream content from various apps and services. The Fire TV platform is the same as that available to users of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and other similar devices.

Although the resolution of the televisions isn't mentioned on the listing page on Amazon, it's likely that the 32-inch variant will have an HD-resolution screen, while the 43-inch option has a full-HD resolution screen. Naturally, the Fire TV experience will stream at the highest available resolution for the televisions. The TVs also come with three HDMI ports and a voice remote with Alexa built in, to control the interface with voice commands. The remote additionally offers quick access through hotkeys to Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, and Sony Liv.

Although Amazon offers access to the Fire TV platform through various devices such as the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube, many users prefer the convenience of having the experience built into the television itself. Fire TV Edition televisions offer exactly that, with options from brands such as Toshiba, Insignia, and JVC available in various markets served by Amazon globally. The company has gone with Indian television brand Onida for launch, but could expand the series with offerings from other suppliers as well.

