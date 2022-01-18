OnePlus is said to soon expand its TV lineup in India with the new OnePlus Y1S series. The new range of smart TVs is said to come in two display sizes. The tipster, who shared the upcoming OnePlus Y1S series, also shared some key specifications of the upcoming range of smart TVs. OnePlus Y1S is said to be available in 32-inch and 43-inch display sizes with HDR10+ support. The new range of smart TV from OnePlus is also said to get Dolby Audio with Atmos decoding support.

OnePlus Y1S 32-inch, OnePlus Y1S 43-inch price, availability (expected)

Tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared that OnePlus will soon introduce a new range of smart TVs in India – the OnePlus Y1S series. The report mentions that OnePlus Y1S range of smart TVs will be priced around the Rs. 25,000 range. The new smart TVs will come in 32-inch and 43-inch display sizes, corroborating a report from last month. There is no information when they will launch but are expected to launch soon.

Since OnePlus has not officially confirmed the existence of OnePlus Y1S, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

OnePlus Y1S 32-inch, OnePlus Y1S 43-inch specifications (expected)

Agarwal further states OnePlus Y1S range of smart TVs will run Android TV 11 with a custom skin on top. The 32-inch and 43-inch smart TVs from OnePlus are also said to get HDR10+ support. Both will also reportedly get Dolby Audio support with Atmos decoding for its 20W speakers. The new smart TVs are said to get dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, an upgrade from the sole 2.4GHz band found in older OnePlus smart TVs.

In other OnePlus-related news, OnePlus 10 Pro has reportedly entered private testing in India and Europe. The smartphone was launched in China earlier this month and will reportedly launch in the country and Europe by mid or end of March.

