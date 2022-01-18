Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • OnePlus Y1S TV Series Said to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Tipped

OnePlus Y1S TV Series Said to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Tipped

OnePlus Y1S smart TVs price is said to start around Rs. 25,000.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 18 January 2022 18:24 IST
OnePlus Y1S TV Series Said to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Y1S smart TV range is said to get Dolby Audio support with Atmos decoding

Highlights
  • OnePlus Y1S smart TVs will reportedly get HDR10+ support
  • It is said to get 20W speaker setup
  • OnePlus Y1S smart TVs said to get dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity

OnePlus is said to soon expand its TV lineup in India with the new OnePlus Y1S series. The new range of smart TVs is said to come in two display sizes. The tipster, who shared the upcoming OnePlus Y1S series, also shared some key specifications of the upcoming range of smart TVs. OnePlus Y1S is said to be available in 32-inch and 43-inch display sizes with HDR10+ support. The new range of smart TV from OnePlus is also said to get Dolby Audio with Atmos decoding support.

OnePlus Y1S 32-inch, OnePlus Y1S 43-inch price, availability (expected)

Tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared that OnePlus will soon introduce a new range of smart TVs in India – the OnePlus Y1S series. The report mentions that OnePlus Y1S range of smart TVs will be priced around the Rs. 25,000 range. The new smart TVs will come in 32-inch and 43-inch display sizes, corroborating a report from last month. There is no information when they will launch but are expected to launch soon.

Since OnePlus has not officially confirmed the existence of OnePlus Y1S, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

OnePlus Y1S 32-inch, OnePlus Y1S 43-inch specifications (expected)

Agarwal further states OnePlus Y1S range of smart TVs will run Android TV 11 with a custom skin on top. The 32-inch and 43-inch smart TVs from OnePlus are also said to get HDR10+ support. Both will also reportedly get Dolby Audio support with Atmos decoding for its 20W speakers. The new smart TVs are said to get dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, an upgrade from the sole 2.4GHz band found in older OnePlus smart TVs.

In other OnePlus-related news, OnePlus 10 Pro has reportedly entered private testing in India and Europe. The smartphone was launched in China earlier this month and will reportedly launch in the country and Europe by mid or end of March.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Y1S, OnePlus Y1S Price in India, OnePlus Y1S Specifications, Android TV 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Redmi Note 11 Series Global Launch Date Set for January 26: All Details

Related Stories

OnePlus Y1S TV Series Said to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Is Live: Best Deals
  2. Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Debuts in India
  3. Realme Book Enhanced Air Lightweight Windows 11 Laptop Launched
  4. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5’s First Restock of 2022 in India
  5. Realme 9i First Impressions: A Worthy Successor?
  6. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  7. Kodak Launches Car, Home Magnetic Wireless Chargers for iPhone in India
  8. Selling Selfies as NFTs Earned This Indonesian Student Over $1 Million
  9. Oppo Enco M32 Wireless Earphones Review
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro Enters Testing in India, Launch Expected in March: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Fortnite 19.10 Update Brings Back Tilted Towers, Introduces Cute Klombo Creatures in Game
  2. Logitech Pen Chromebook Stylus With Military-Grade Durability Launched for Students
  3. OnePlus Y1S TV Series Said to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Tipped
  4. Redmi Note 11 Series Global Launch Date Set for January 26: All Details
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord N20 Launch Timelines Tipped
  6. Tesla CEO Elon Musk to Visit EV Carmaker's Berlin Factory in Mid-February
  7. China's Smartphone Shipments in 2021 Up by Over 15 Percent, Shows Government Data
  8. Noise Combat Neckband-Style Earphones With Gaming Mode, 25-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Google Working on Digital Wellbeing Widget That Displays Screen Time for Android Users: Report
  10. Realme Book Enhanced Air With Lighter Build, 11th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com