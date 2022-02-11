OnePlus is all set to unveil new smart TV models in the OnePlus TV Y1S lineup in India on February 17. The company has recently teased the launch of OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge via its social media channels and e-commerce website Amazon. Ahead of the formal announcement, more details and specifications of the upcoming TV series have surfaced online. As per the latest leak, OnePlus will launch multiple new smart TVs in the Y1S range. OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge could be offered in 32-inch and 43-inch display sizes. The former is expected to go on sale via online channels, while the latter is said to be available via offline stores. OnePlus TV Y1S is confirmed to run on Android 11 and will be powered by Gamma Engine.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has tweeted the details about OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge. According to the tipster, four new OnePlus smart TV models will be offered in the new range. As mentioned, the vanilla OnePlus TV Y1S is expected to come in 32-inch and 43-inch display sizes and is said to retail via online channels. Similarly, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge is expected to come in 32-inch and 43-inch display sizes. However, it is tipped to go on sale through offline stores only.

OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge specifications (expected)

The upcoming OnePlus smart TVs are tipped to run on Android TV 11 out-of-the-box. All four models are expected to pack 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. According to the tipster, the smart TVs could be powered by an MT9216 chipset coupled with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU for graphics. New smart TVs are said to feature dual-band Wi-Fi for connectivity.

OnePlus TV Y1S models are tipped to sport speakers with 20W output, whereas speakers on OnePlus TV Y1S variants are said to deliver 24W output.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus TV Y1S India launch date is set for February 17 at 7pm IST alongside OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone. The upcoming device is now listed on Amazon. As per the listing, OnePlus TV Y1S will run on Android 11 and will have a bezel-less design. It will be powered by Gamma Engine.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.