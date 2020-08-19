Technology News
  OnePlus TV Y Series Starts Receiving OTA 2 System Update, Bringing New Features and Optimisations

OnePlus TV Y Series Starts Receiving OTA 2 System Update, Bringing New Features and Optimisations

OnePlus TV Y Series is available in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 19 August 2020 12:38 IST


The recently launched OnePlus TV Y Series starts at Rs. 12,999

Highlights
  • OnePlus TV Y Series is now receiving a new system update
  • The update is largely focused on optimisations
  • The affordable Y Series was launched in July

OnePlus TV Y Series is receiving a new system update, the second major software update for the company's most affordable television series. The company launched the Y Series televisions, priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 32-inch variant and at Rs. 22,999 for the 43-inch variant, in July this year. The televisions run on Android TV with OnePlus' own customisations, and much like the earlier OnePlus TV Q1 series, the software on the new TVs is receiving periodic updates to improve the user experience.

The latest update for the OnePlus TV Y Series was announced on the company's official forum, and is rolling out now for both size variants. The OTA 2 update brings additional skills to the Works With Alexa suite for compatibility with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant and smart speakers, along with various optimisations that aim to improve the overall user experience. These include optimisations for the OnePlus Connect app for smartphones, improved audio quality in the default settings, and improvements to the system and memory usage.

The software update will be incremental and will roll out over the coming days, so not all OnePlus TV Y Series users will immediately see the option to update the software. The improvements are incremental for now, and seem to be meant to address immediate issues that have come up since the launch of the televisions.

OnePlus also launched the 55U1 (Review) LED TV alongside the Y Series that is priced at Rs. 49,999. While the 55U1 is a 4K TV with HDR, the 32Y1 and 43Y1 are HD and Full-HD resolution televisions, respectively. All OnePlus TVs run similar software for smart TV functionality, with Android TV 9 Pie.

OnePlus entered the television segment last year with the OnePlus TV Q series QLED TVs. Priced at Rs. 69,999 for the OnePlus TV Q1 and Rs. 99,999 for the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro (Review), the OnePlus TV Q Series has received numerous updates since launch that have largely improved the software and performance of the televisions.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus TV Y Series, OnePlus TV U Series, OnePlus Connect, Android TV, Smart TV

