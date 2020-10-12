Technology News
  OnePlus TV Y Series Now Available on Flipkart, in Time for Big Billion Days Sale

OnePlus TV Y Series Now Available on Flipkart, in Time for Big Billion Days Sale

OnePlus TV Y series is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the OnePlus TV 32Y1 and Rs. 24,999 for the OnePlus TV 43Y1.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 October 2020 13:48 IST


OnePlus TV Y series boasts of 93 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut

Highlights
  • OnePlus TV Y series includes a 32-inch and a 43-inch model
  • OnePlus TV Y series now available on Flipkart
  • OnePlus TV Y series features the company’s Gamma Engine

OnePlus TV Y series is now available on Flipkart, in time for the platform's Big Billion Days sale. The series includes a 43-inch model and a 32-inch model. It joins the OnePlus TV Q1 series on Flipkart that was added to the platform early last month. OnePlus launched the OnePlus TV U series and the Y series back in July and they have been going on sale via Amazon and OnePlus India store. Further, OnePlus TV Y series will be getting a discount during the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart.

OnePlus TV Y series price in India

The OnePlus TV 32Y1 32-inch HD-ready model (32HA0A00) of the OnePlus TV Y series is priced at Rs. 14,999 and the OnePlus TV 43Y1 43-inch model with a full-HD display (43FA0A00) is priced at Rs. 24,999. The two models will be on sale starting today, October 12, at 12pm (noon), OnePlus said.

Flipkart has a few offers for the two models. You can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and EMI plans.

Additionally, the two models will be sold for a Rs. 1,000 discount during the Big Billion Days sale starting October 16. At the time of writing, both the TV models have been listed (32-inch, 43-inch) as coming soon on Flipkart.

OnePlus TV Y series specifications

The OnePlus TV Y series comes in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes, with the former sporting a 1,366x768 pixels resolution and the latter a 1,920x1,080 pixels display. The two models come with 93 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, the Gamma Engine, anti-aliaising, noise reduction, dynamic contrast, and colour space mapping. You also get two channel 20W speakers with Dolby Audio. The OnePlus TV Y series runs Android TV 9.0 and supports Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, and the Google Play store.

The OnePlus TV Y series comes with Chromecast built-in, along with Google Assistant and Alexa support. For connectivity, you get 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, two HDMI ports, and two USB ports. The OnePlus TV 32Y1 measures 713x65x425mm and weighs 3.5kg. On the other hand, the OnePlus TV 43Y1 measures 957x72x564mm and weighs 5.7kg without the stand.

Flipkart, Amazon have excellent iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ sale offers, but will they have enough stock? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus TV Y Series, OnePlus TV 32Y1, OnePlus TV 32Y1 price in India, OnePlus TV specifications, OnePlus TV 43Y1, OnePlus TV 43Y1 price in India, OnePlus
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Vivo V20 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Tuesday Launch






