Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • OnePlus TV Y Series Gets OTA4 System Update With OnePlus Watch Connectivity Support

OnePlus TV Y Series Gets OTA4 System Update With OnePlus Watch Connectivity Support

OnePlus TV Y 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch models are getting the OTA4 update.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 June 2021 13:45 IST
OnePlus TV Y Series Gets OTA4 System Update With OnePlus Watch Connectivity Support

Software product manager of OnePlus TV, Jat Zhou says the update will be rolled out to users by June 18

Highlights
  • OnePlus TV Y series update brings bug fixes as well
  • The OTA 4 update is rolling out in an incremental manner
  • OnePlus TV Y series is priced in India starting at Rs. 15,999

OnePlus has announced the rollout of an update for the OnePlus TV Y series. The changelog confirms that the new update will offer support for the Watch Connect app bringing better interaction between the TV and OnePlus Watch. This update is rolling out for models in the OnePlus TV Y series, including the 32-inch model, 40-inch model, and 43-inch model. OnePlus is rolling out the update in an incremental manner and all users are slated to get the update by June 18.

The company took to the forums last week to announce the rollout of a new system update for OnePlus TV Y-series models. The OTA4 update for the series brings along support for the Watch Connect app enabling TV controls through the OnePlus Watch. Additionally, the update also fixes some bugs, details of which haven't been disclosed. OnePlus TV Y 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch models are getting the OTA4 update.

Software product manager of OnePlus TV, Jat Zhou says that the update is rolling out in an incremental manner and will be rolled out to all users by June 18. “Anyone who doesn't have it after that day, please send out your SN number to me via private communication. We will help as soon as possible,” she mentions in the blog.

OnePlus TV Y series 32-inch model is currently priced in India at Rs. 15,999, the 40-inch model is priced in India at Rs. 23,999, and the 43-inch model is priced at Rs. 26,999. The company site has listed offers like no-cost EMI options of up to six months, Rs. 1,500 off with HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions, and up to 5 percent cashback on select American Express Cards.

The Y-series models come with DCI-P3 93 percent colour gamut and are powered by the 64-bit processor. The models run on Android TV and have Oxygen Play interface. These TV models feature a bezel-less design. To recall, the 32-inch and 43-inch models were launched in India back in July last year, while the 40-inch model was launched in May this year.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus TV, OnePlus TV Y Series
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Asus Chromebook Flip CM5 With Up to AMD Ryzen 5 Processors, 256GB Storage Launched

Related Stories

OnePlus TV Y Series Gets OTA4 System Update With OnePlus Watch Connectivity Support
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 7 May Come With Body Temperature, Blood Sugar Sensors
  2. Realme GT 5G to Launch Today, Laptop and Tablet Also Expected: All Details
  3. Vivo V21e 5G May Launch in India Soon: Report
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: The Core Experience
  5. Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G to Launch Soon, CEO Confirms
  6. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch a New Mi TV With OLED Panel
  7. Samsung Galaxy M32 Set to Launch in India on June 21, Amazon Reveals
  8. Mi Watch Revolve Active Smartwatch to Debut in India on June 22
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Realme X9 Pro Specifications Leak; Said to Be Similar to Oppo Reno 6 Pro+
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Buds Q2 TWS Earbuds With ANC Launching in India Soon, Realme X9 Allegedly Spotted on Company Site
  2. Bitcoin Transfers Soar in El Salvador, but Still a Fraction of Dollar Remittances
  3. OnePlus TV Y Series Gets OTA4 System Update With OnePlus Watch Connectivity Support
  4. Asus Chromebook Flip CM5 With Up to AMD Ryzen 5 Processors, 256GB Storage Launched
  5. Amazon, Flipkart CCI Antitrust Probe Said to Be Expedited as Tech Focus Intensifies
  6. NFT Art by 18-Year-Old FEWOCiOUS on Gender Transition to Be Auctioned by Christie’s
  7. HDFC Mobile Banking App Down Again, Customers Should Use Netbanking for Now
  8. Pokemon Go Creator Announces New AR Game Transformers: Heavy Metal, Beta Rollout Soon
  9. Shenzhou-12: China Ready to Launch First Crew to New Space Station
  10. Razer Blade 14, Razer Raptor 27 (2021), Razer USB-C 130W GaN Charger launched at E3 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com