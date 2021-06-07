Technology News
OnePlus TV U1S Series Price in India, Design Tipped; May Come With NFC Remote, Offer External 1080p Webcam

OnePlus TV U1S series renders show a microphone module at the bottom that is similar to the design of Realme Smart TV 4K 43-inch.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 June 2021 12:34 IST
Photo Credit: Pricebaba

OnePlus TV U1S series could come at a discounted price for a limited time

Highlights
  • OnePlus TV U1S series expected to start at Rs. 39,999
  • OnePlus TV U1S series will launch on June 10
  • OnePlus has not shared pricing for the OnePlus TV U1S series

OnePlus TV U1S series launch is just around the corner and new leaks offer us a glimpse at the possible pricing and design of the upcoming smart TV lineup, as well as the remote. It seems to have almost no bezels on three sides with a slim chin. The render for the remote shows a new connectivity option, along with dedicated buttons for popular OTP services. Pricing for the TV models has also been allegedly leaked and so has a camera accessory. OnePlus TV U1S series will include a 50-inch, 55-inch, and a 65-inch option starting at Rs. 39,999.

OnePlus TV U1S series price in India (expected)

OnePlus TV U1S series, as per the details tweeted by known tipster Ishan Agarwal, will cost Rs. 39,999 for the 50-inch model, Rs. 48,999 for the 55-inch, and Rs. 64,999 for the 65-inch model. It also seems like OnePlus will be offering the three models at a discounted price for a limited time starting June 10 till September 15. They will likely be discounted by Rs. 2,000, Rs. 3,000, and Rs, 4,000 with HDFC Bank cards taking their sale price down to Rs. 37,999, Rs. 45,999, and Rs. 60,999, respectively.

In terms of design, Agarwal has collaborated with Pricebaba to share renders of the OnePlus TV U1S series and the remote. The TV models seem to have super slim bezels on the top and three sides with a slim bezel at the bottom. There is also an extended module on the bottom with a microphone and what seem to be four small LED indicators. This indicates the OnePlus TV U1S series could come with support for Google Assistant that can be used without the remote, similar to what is present on the new Realme Smart TV 4K 43-inch.

The remote for the TV models comes with NFC support that may allow users to share content between their phones and TVs. There are dedicated keys for Netlflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Assistant. It is a compact black remote with a microphone on top.

OnePlus TV U1s series renders pricebaba inline faf

The external webcam accessory comes with a physical shutter
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice/ Yogesh

Lastly, known tipster Yogesh shared renders of a plug-n-play webcam for the OnePlus TV U1S series in collaboration with MySmartPrice. It looks like the webcam will be powered by a USB Type-C port located on the back and comes with a physical shutter for the camera that also covers the mic. The report states this webcam will have 1080p resolution at 30fps and will be priced around Rs. 5,000.

It should be noted that OnePlus has not revealed any details when it comes to pricing, design, or accessories for the OnePlus TV U1S series. All this information will be revealed at launch on June 10.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vineet Washington
