  OnePlus TV U1S Series With 4K Resolution, 30W Speakers, Android TV 10 Launched in India

OnePlus TV U1S Series With 4K Resolution, 30W Speakers, Android TV 10 Launched in India

OnePlus TV U1S series comes with OnePlus’ Gamma Engine that uses over 50 AI algorithms to deliver a cinematic viewing experience.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 June 2021 19:52 IST
OnePlus TV U1S series has slim bezels all around

Highlights
  • OnePlus TV U1S series features Dolby Audio
  • OnePlus TV U1S series starts at Rs. 39,999
  • OnePlus TV U1S series comes with OxygenPlay 2.0

OnePlus TV U1S series has launched in India today, June 10, at the company's Summer Launch Event. The television series comes in three sizes, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch, all of which have a 4K display resolution. The OnePlus TV U1S series has HDR10+, HLG, and MEMC support as well. The televisions have slim bezels and come with 30W speakers with support for Dolby Audio co-tuned with Dynaudio. OnePlus also launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone along with the OnePlus TV U1S series.

OnePlus TV U1S series price in India, availability

OnePlus TV U1S series is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 50-inch model, Rs. 47,999 for the 55-inch model, and Rs. 62,999 for the 65-inch model. They will go on sale for Red Cable Club, Flipkart Plus members, and Amazon Prime members from 9pm today, June 10. Open sale for the TV models will start from tomorrow, June 11 via OnePlus website, Flipkart, and Amazon.

There is an external OnePlus TV camera module as well that costs Rs. 2,499 and is sold separately.

OnePlus TV U1S series specifications, features

OnePlus TV U1S series is available in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models, all of which have 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution with 10-bit colour depth and 93 percent DCI-P3 coverage with high colour accuracy and Delta E less than 2, the company said. They are powered by OnePlus' Gamma Engine that uses over 50 AI algorithms like noise reduction, MEMC, FCC, Anti-aliasing, Super resolution, and more to deliver a cinematic viewing experience. They run on Android TV 10 with OxygenPlay 2.0 on top. OnePlus TV U1S series comes with HDR10+ support as well. Audio is handled by 30W speakers that support Dolby Audio co-tuned with Dynaudio. With Multicast, two smartphones can cast their displays on the TV models at once. The TV models also come with quick connect feature with the OnePlus Buds.

For connectivity, there are three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and an Ethernet jack. The TV models have HDMI 2.1 and eARC feature as well. The OnePlus connect app can be used to control the TV and enable Kids Mode that allows users to block certain content. OnePlus Connect 2.0 gives up to five people control of the TV. OnePlus TV U1S series comes with far field microphones and a Speak Now feature that lets you control the TV with ‘Ok Google' voice commands.

There is also a data saver mode that can be used with various apps that run on the TV. There is also OnePlus Watch control and when a smartwatch is connected with the TV models, they will turn off after 30 minutes if the user falls asleep. OnePlus TV U1S series works with Amazon Alexa as well.

OnePlus is also offering an external OnePlus TV camera that has full-HD resolution, built-in dual mics with noise reduction, a magnetic holder, and is powered by USB Type-C port.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
