OnePlus TV U1S series launched in India on June 10 and the company if offering a choice of either the OnePlus Band or OnePlus Buds Z for free to those who purchase the TV models. The offer is valid only on purchase from the OnePlus India store or the OnePlus Store app. Additionally, Amazon is offering an Echo Dot smart speaker with OnePlus TV U1S series models at no extra cost. OnePlus TV U1S series includes three sizes – 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch that start at Rs. 39,999. Read on to know how you can avail these offers.

OnePlus TV U1S series free OnePlus Band/ OnePlus Buds Z offer

The free OnePlus Band/ OnePlus Buds Z offer is valid till June 17 11:59pm so interested shoppers have till Thursday night to avail the offer. It is valid on purchase of the OnePlus TV U1S series models regardless of the size. To avail the free OnePlus Band/ OnePlus Buds Z offer, head to the OnePlus India store website or the OnePlus Store app and look for the newly released TV models. Purchase any one of the three models – 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch – and once the television is delivered, you will receive a 100 percent off voucher for the OnePlus Band or OnePlus Buds Z in your OnePlus account. You will also get an email confirming the voucher has been added to your account. You can then use this voucher to get either the OnePlus Band or the OnePlus Buds Z for free.

The voucher will be valid for one month from the time it is received. It can be used to purchase only one product out of the OnePlus Band and OnePlus Buds Z. The voucher is not valid for the Steven Harrington Edition of the OnePlus Buds Z. At the time of writing, only the 65-inch model was available for purchase from the OnePlus website while the other two were out of stock.

Further, Flipkart seems to have the free OnePlus Buds Z offer as well but the process to avail this offer is unclear. Flipkart says, “All buyers of OnePlus 4K FSNs between 10-June and 17-June will get a OnePlus Buds Z FSN for free post the 10-day return,” which appears to be the same as the OnePlus website wherein the customer gets a voucher after delivery. Gadgets 360 reached out to Flipkart support but could not get a definitive answer.

OnePlus TV U1S series free Amazon Echo Dot offer

To avail the free Echo Dot offer, head to Amazon and add any OnePlus TV U1S series model to your card. Along with it, add the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) to your card. Checkout with both products, enter your payment details and right before placing your order, you will see a promotion applied that takes away the cost of the Echo Dot. You will have to pay only the price of the TV and no coupon is required. The two products may be delivered separately, and this offer is also valid till June 17, 11:59pm. The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) costs Rs. 2,599 on its own. At the time of writing, all three models of the OnePlus TV U1S series were out of stock on Amazon.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.