OnePlus TV U1S Series, External TV Camera Tipped to Launch in India Soon

OnePlus TV U1S series is said to have 4K resolution and feature 30W speakers.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 May 2021 10:38 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus TV U1 in a single 55-inch screen size was launched in India last year

Highlights
  • OnePlus TV U1S series is said to come in three different screen sizes
  • The new smart TVs are rumoured to have Dolby Audio support
  • OnePlus TV with a pop-up camera is also speculated to be in the works

OnePlus TV U1S series is tipped to launch in India soon in three screen sizes — 50, 55, and 65 inches. The new series appears to be an upgrade over the OnePlus TV U1 that debuted last year in a single 55-inch size. In addition to the OnePlus TV U1S series, the Chinese company is rumoured to launch an external TV camera with support for Google Duo. The TV camera could help people make video calls directly from their TVs. OnePlus is also speculated to work on a smart TV that would come with a pop-up camera.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with Pricebaba has reported the details about the OnePlus TV U1S series and the company's external TV camera. He indicated that the OnePlus TV U1S series would come with 4K resolution across all three — 50-, 55-, and 65-inch — screen sizes. The smart TV series is also said to have HDR10+, HLG, and MEMC support, along with a 60Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus is tipped to offer 30W speakers with Dolby Audio, co-tuned with Dynaudio, on its new smart TV series. Further, there would be HDMI 2.0 ports for connecting external devices.

The OnePlus TV U1S series is rumoured to run on Android TV 10 out-of-the-box, with support for Google Assistant and Smart Voice Control. OnePlus is also said to provide its OxygenPlay content discovery platform.

Details about the pricing and availability of the OnePlus TV U1S have not been indicated in the leak. The company last year brought the OnePlus TV U1 in 55-inch size at Rs. 49,999. It, however, received a price hike and is currently selling for Rs. 52,999.

Alongside the smart TV, Agarwal says that OnePlus is working on launching its external TV camera with a built-in microphone and Google Duo support. The camera is said to have 1080p resolution.

A patent application shared by LetsGoDigital suggested that OnePlus may have its new smart TV in the works that could include a rotating pop-up camera. This could be similar to how companies including Oppo and Huawei offered pop-up cameras on some of their smart TVs.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: OnePlus TV U1S series, OnePlus TV U1S, OnePlus TV Camera, OnePlus TV, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
