OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series LED Android TVs Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 12,999

The OnePlus TV U Series 4K HDR LED TV is priced at Rs. 49,999.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 2 July 2020 20:12 IST
OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series LED Android TVs Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 12,999

The OnePlus TV U series is available in a single 55-inch size

Highlights
  • OnePlus has launched two new television series in India
  • The Y series is available in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes
  • All three new OnePlus TV devices run on Android TV 9 Pie

OnePlus has launched its latest smart televisions in India as a part of the new U series and Y series. The new OnePlus Y-series TV models are priced starting at Rs. 12,999, whereas the single U-series TV will retail at Rs. 49,999. The OnePlus televisions run on Android TV 9 Pie, and offer different features, sizes, and resolutions, depending on the variant. The OnePlus TV Y series is available in two sizes - 32-inch with HD resolution (1,366x768 pixels) and 43-inch with full-HD resolution (1,920x1,080 pixels) - while the OnePlus TV U series is available in a single variant with a 55-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160-pixel) screen.

The OnePlus TV U Series and Y Series televisions go on sale starting July 5 on Amazon. The televisions will also soon be available on the OnePlus online store, as well as through offline retail.

OnePlus TV 2020 specifications, features

Starting off with the more affordable OnePlus TV Y series, the televisions are available in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes, with prices and features that will appeal to budget buyers. These smart TVs include access to features such as Oxygen Play, OnePlus Connect, and more, promising users an enhanced smart TV experience at competitive prices.

The more expensive OnePlus TV U series is available in a single size variant of 55 inches, with a 4K LED screen and support for up to the Dolby Vision HDR format. The television is similar to the OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro (Review) in terms of most specifications, with the obvious difference of having an LED display where the Q1 series has QLED displays.The TV is also has 93 percent colour gamut on DCI-P3, which is the standard used in most cinema halls around the world.

The OnePlus TV 55U1 has a thickness of 6.9mm near the edges, a screen-to-body ratio of 95 percent, and access to Oxygen Play and the OnePlus Connect app for easier connectivity with a smartphone. The remote gives access to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video through short keys, and can also be used to communicate with Google Assistant.

All three TVs in the two ranges run on Android TV 9 Pie with access to Google Assistant, Google Chromecast, and the Google Play store to download apps and games. Users can also use the Oxygen Play interface for a content-centric view. The Y series has a rated sound output of 20W with Dolby Audio tuning, while the U series has a 30W four-speaker setup, support for Dolby Atmos audio, and the ability to use the television as a wireless speaker in Bluetooth stereo mode.

OnePlus TV 2020 pricing vs competition

The OnePlus TV Y series is positioned as the more affordable offering, priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 32-inch variant, and at Rs. 22,999 for the 43-inch variant. With its pricing and features, the televisions will take on recent launches such as the Realme Smart TV and Vu Cinema TV range, which are also available in 32-inch and 43-inch variants. OnePlus hopes that its design, performance, record with software updates, and promise of performance will win over buyers in this segment.

The OnePlus TV Y Series 32-inch is priced at Rs. 12,999

 

On the other hand, the OnePlus TV U-series television, at Rs. 49,999 is priced a fair bit higher than competing products such as the Vu Premium 4K Android TV and Mi TV 4X range.

However, the design and software features of the television help it stand out, as does the promise of better performance. Nonetheless, it might be hard to convince buyers to spend the extra money on this, given that the affordable options in this segment are nearly as capable in terms of software, features, and performance. Furthermore, QLED options such as the TCL 55C715 are available for only a slightly higher price, and may be more attractive for mid-range TV buyers.

Mi TV 4X vs Vu Cinema TV: Which is the best budget TV in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 55-Inch U Series 4K LED Android TV (55U1)

  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Modern, industrial design
  • Good picture quality across resolutions
  • Very good motion interpolation settings
  • Accurate colours, good contrast
  • Excellent software and remote
  • Bad
  • Poor black levels
  • Inconsistent sound
  • Aftermarket wall-mount kits don’t fit properly
Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
